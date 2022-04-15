PODCAST » Exit Interviews And Season Wrap Up On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings and welcome to the offseason, at least here in Portland. With the season finally over and with exit interviews completed, it was time to record the final 2021-22 edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy. Give it a listen below...

On this, our 46th show (not 26th as I said in the open) Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, discuss Great Wolf Lodge where Brooke was on location, acceptable brunch attire, making up for lost time during the offseason, other Washington water parks, Brooke's thoughts on "Spokane pizza," the ups and (mostly) downs of Portland's now completed regular season, how much the team spent on 10-day contracts, a 2021-22 edition of Remembering Some Guys, what was accomplished during the season, the play-in tournament (Go Clippers), the good games, exit interviews, Brooke being included in the team photo, the relationship between Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard's new-found understanding of the NBA salary cap. We hope you'll enjoy it.

