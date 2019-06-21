PODCAST » Drafting Little And Battle Rap On The Rip City Report

Greetings loyal podcast listeners! After rough a month of downtime, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studios to record a post 2019 NBA Draft edition of the Rip City Report, which you an listen to on a number of formats listed below...

In this, our 171st edition, we discuss the Trail Blazers selecting UNC forward Nassir Little with the 25th pick, whether there was good reason for his draft stock falling, it being the perfect pick for a team selecting 25th in a bad draft, the “rap beef” between Damian Lillard and Marvin Bagley III, play another round of “Walton or Oden” and finish up by answering listener questions about Bagley, Little, Jake Layman, video games and the national perception of the Trail Blazers.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And a reminder that now is the best time to subscribe wherever it is that you access the Rip City Report, as we'll be posting new episodes at various times during the offseason. We'll likely get in one episode leading up to Summer League, and then addition episodes at summer league, so be on the lookout for those.