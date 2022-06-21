PODCAST » Draft Predictions On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

After much preparation, the 2022 NBA Draft is finally upon us. And after watching the Trail Blazers' preparation for the last month as they've determined the best way to maximize the seventh, 36th and 57th picks, a Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl, sat down to make some predictions about how things might go down Thursday on the latest edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by SoleSavy...

In this, our 52nd episode, we discuss the seven workouts the Trail Blazers held during the run up to Thursday's draft at their practice facility in Tualatin, the players who came through Portland who are expected to be drafted in the first round, group workout vs. solo workouts, NBA rookie money vs. NCAA NIL money before making our barely-informed predictions about what the Trail Blazers might do in both the first and second rounds once they're on the clock.

As for Draft Night, I'll be in Tualatin reporting live as the team makes their picks while Brooke will be hosting a party at Big Al's in Beaverton, so we'll have you covered no matter what you decide to do. And we'll be back in the "studio" Friday to recap what hopefully ends up being an exciting night.

