PODCAST » CJ's Return and Dame's Big Plans On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. With the team back in town for their last extended homestand of the season, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the Zoom studio to record the 43rd edition (not the 34th edition, as I falsely stated numerous times) of the Blazers Balcony, presented by SoleSavy. Give it a listen...

On this week's edition, Brooke and I discuss our habit of dressing alike when recording, hoodies versus crewnecks, whether or not Brooke actually has a large head, the final days of Trail Blazers' 2021-22 season, Brooke's busted NCAA bracket, an update on various lottery pick odds, courtside server Katy, the impending return of CJ McCollum to the Moda Center and Damian Lillard's recent comments on building the roster for next season and beyond.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Pocket Casts and Pandora. Thanks for listening!