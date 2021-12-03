PODCAST » Changes At The Top On The Blazers Balcony

Well, we've got some news to talk about.

With the team terminating president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after nearly a decade on the job Friday morning due to "violations of the Trail Blazers' Code of Conduct" uncovered after a lengthy investigation into workplace issues at the team's practice facility, the time was right to hit record on the 32nd edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam and yours truly, Casey Holdahl. Give it a listen...

As you might expect, we spend almost the entire show discussing Olshey's dismissal and the promotion of Joe Cronin, a long-time team employee, to interim general manager. We touch on where the team goes from here and what changes might occur now that the organization has changed their coach, president and general manager all in the last six months. Brooke and I are somewhat limited in what we can say as team employees, but I also think that status affords us both a perspective on the situation that is a bit different from what you'd get from outside media. Thank you for listening.

And while we have you, please consider subscribing to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer, Spotify, I Heart Radio and Pandora.