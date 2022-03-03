PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy, Episode 41

Greetings from sunny Phoenix. With a few days off before heading to Minneapolis for two games versus the Timberwolves, we had ample time to record the 41st edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

p>This week, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, discuss the pronunciation of the word "crayon," what to do with the top of a wool cap, meeting Drew Eubanks' fiancé in an elevator, Brooke's favorite Street Fighter characters, family Tetris, wearing shorts on TV, Portland starting their post All-Star break stretch with three-straight losses of more than 30 points, Anfernee Simons vs. Jae Crowder, arena logistics, Kevin and Lamar keeping games interesting, Calabro at the pool, a Brooke Hearts Your Heart campaign update, Greg Brown III vs. JaVale McGee and theories on why Brown and Trendon Watford are coming off the bench. Usually I try to separate out the basketball stuff from the non-basketball stuff, but these days, it's all about the same. Please enjoy.

