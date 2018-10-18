PODCAST » Allen's Passing, Opener Versus LeBron And The Lakers On The Rip City Report

Greetings to all the podcast listeners out there. After a week that saw the Trail Blazers prepare for their season opener versus the Lakers while also losing team owner Paul Allen to complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the studios in the bowels of the arena that Allen built to record the 146th edition of the Rip City Report podcast...

In this week's edition, we discuss Thursday's regular season home opener versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the passing of Allen and his influence on the team and the Pacific Northwest, the best and worst case scenarios for Portland this season, play a quick round of "Walton of Oden" and answer listener questions about Paul Allen, potential changes to ownership, what would constitute a successful season, endless and ridiculous Damian Lillard trade "rumors" and more. Give it a listen on your drive to/from work or on your way to wherever you're watching Thursday's night's home opener.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you want to leave a review, who's stopping you?

