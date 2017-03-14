Playoff Update: Standings, Schedules And Tiebreakers with 17 Games To Play

With less than a month to play in the regular season and as many as six teams, including the Trail Blazers, vying for the 8th and final postseason spot in the Western Conference, it's time to start checking in periodically on the playoff race in the bottom half of the West. And with the Trail Blazers and Pelicans facing off tonight at Smoothie King Center (tipoff scheduled for 5 pm on CSNNW and 620 AM) in a game with potential playoff implications, it's worth checking out where both teams stand in terms of their current standings, remaining schedules and tiebreakers.

All information updated for games played as of March 13...

Oklahoma City Thunder, 6th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 37-29 | Conference record: 24-18 | Division record: 8-5Home record: 25-9 | Away record: 12-20 | Games back: 15Remaining home games: 7 (3/18 vs. Kings, 3/20 vs. Warriors, 3/22 vs. 76ers, 3/31 vs. Spurs, 4/2 vs. Hornets, 4/4 vs. Bucks, 4/12 vs. Nuggets)Remaining road games: 9 (3/14 at Nets, 3/16 at Raptors, 3/26 at Rockets, 3/27 at Mavericks, 3/29 at Magic, 4/5 at Grizzlies, 4/7 at Suns, 4/9 at Nuggets, 4/11 at Timberwolves)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 5 (2 home, 3 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 11 (5 home, 6 away)Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Thunder thanks to winning the season series 3-1

Memphis Grizzlies, 7th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 37-30 | Conference record: 26-16 | Division record: 6-4Home record: 20-14 | Away record: 17-16 | Games back: 15.5Remaining home games: 7 (3/18 vs. Spurs, 3/29 vs. Pacers, 3/31 vs. Mavericks, 4/5 vs. Thunder, 4/7 vs. Knicks, 4/9 vs Pistons, 4/12 vs. Mavericks)Remaining road games: 8 (3/15 at Bulls, 3/16 at Hawks, 3/21 at Pelicans, 3/23 at Spurs, 3/26 at Warriors, 3/27 at Kings, 4/2 at Lakers, 4/4 at Spurs)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 8 (4 home, 4 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (3 home, 4 away)Tiebreaker: The Grizzlies own the tiebreaker versus the Trail Blazers thanks to winning the season series 2-1

Denver Nuggets, 8th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 32-35 | Conference record: 19-22 | Division record: 5-8Home record: 19-16 | Away record: 13-19 | Games back: 20.5Remaining home games: 6 (3/16 vs. Clippers, 3/18 vs. Rockets, 3/22 vs. Cavaliers, 3/26 vs. Pelicans, 4/7 Pelicans, 4/9 vs. Thunder)Remaining road games: 9 (3/20 at Rockets, 3/24 at Pacers, 3/28 at Trail Blazers, 3/31 at Hornets, 4/2 at Heat, 4/4 at Pelicans, 4/5 at Rockets, 4/11 at Mavericks, 4/12 at Thunder)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 8 (4 home, 4 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (2 home, 5 away)Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers currently lead the season series with the Nuggets 2-1 with one game to be played March 28 at the Moda Center

Portland Trail Blazers, 9th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 29-36 | Conference record: 19-20 | Division record: 7-3Home record: 17-14 | Away record: 12-22 | Games back: 22.5Remaining home games: 10 (3/21 vs. Bucks, 3/23 vs. Knicks, 3/25 vs. Timberwolves, 3/28 vs. Nuggets, 3/30 vs. Rockets, 4/1 vs. Suns, 4/6 vs. Timberwolves, 4/8 vs. Jazz, 4/10 vs. Spurs, 4/12 vs, Pelicans.)Remaining road games: 7 (3/14 at Pelicans, 3/15 at Spurs, 3/18 at Hawks, 3/19 at Heat, 3/26 at Lakers, 4/3 at Timberwolves, 4/4 at Jazz)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 6 (3 home, 3 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 11 (7 home, 4 away)

Minnesota Timberwolves, tied for 10th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 28-38 | Conference record: 16-23 | Division record: 4-7Home record: 18-18 | Away record: 10-20 | Games back: 24Remaining home games: 6 (3/16 vs. Clippers, 3/18 vs. Rockets, 3/22 vs. Cavaliers, 3/26 vs. Pelicans, 4/7 Pelicans, 4/9 vs. Thunder)Remaining road games: 9 (3/20 at Rockets, 3/24 at Pacers, 3/28 at Trail Blazers, 3/31 at Hornets, 4/2 at Heat, 4/4 at Pelicans, 4/5 at Rockets, 4/11 at Mavericks, 4/12 at Thunder)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 7 (2 home, 5 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 9 (3 home, 6 away)Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers currently lead the season series 1-0 with three games — two in Portland and one in Minnesota — to play

Dallas Mavericks, tied for 10th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 28-38 | Conference record: 17-24 | Division record: 4-8Home record: 20-15 | Away record: 8-23 | Games back: 24Remaining home games: 6 (3/21 vs. Warriors, 3/23 vs. Clippers, 3/25 vs. Raptors, 3/27 vs. Thunder, 4/7 vs. Spurs, 4/11 vs. Nuggets)Remaining road games: 10 (3/15 at Wizards, 3/17 at 76ers, 3/19 at Nets, 3/29 at Pelicans, 3/31 at Grizzlies, 4/2 at Buckets, 4/4 at Kings, 4/5 at Clippers, 4/9 at Suns, 4/12 at Grizzlies)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 9 (5 home, 4 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (1 home, 6 away)Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Mavericks tied their season series 2-2, neither team will win their division and since they are not in the same division, the tiebreaker goes to better winning percentage against teams in own conference. Currently, the Trail Blazers have the better Western Conference win percentage at .487 (the Mavericks conference win percentage is .414) so at this time, Portland owns the tiebreaker.

New Orleans Pelicans, 12th-place in the Western Conference

Overall record: 26-40 | Conference record: 12-26 | Division record: 3-9Home record: 15-18 | Away record: 11-22 | Games back: 26Remaining home games: 8 (3/14 vs. Trail Blazers, 3/17 vs. Rockets, 3/19 vs. Timberwolves, 3/21 vs. Grizzlies, 3/29 vs. Mavericks, 3/31 vs. Kings, 4/2 vs. Bulls, 4/4 vs. Nuggets)Remaining road games: 8 (3/15 at Heat, 3/24 at Rockets, 3/26 at Nugget, 3/27 at Jazz, 4/7 at Nuggets, 4/8 at Warriors, 4/11 at Lakers, 4/12 at Trail Blazers)Remaining games versus teams under .500: 5 (2 home, 3 away) Remaining games versus teams over .500: 11 (6 home, 5 away)Tiebreaker: The season series between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans is currently tied at 1-1 with two games — one in Portland and one in New Orleans — to be played

Sacramento Kings, 13th-place in the Western Conference