MVP Rankings » Lillard Moving Up Thanks To Clutch Play As Teammates Start Returning

We here in Rip City have been aware of Damian Lillard's greatness for some time. And while he's past the point of being "overlooked" or "underrated" -- at least relative to his first few seasons in the NBA -- he probably hasn't received the credit he's deserved nationally over the last few seasons as he's improved from being "All-Star caliber" to "MVP caliber."

There are some legitimate reasons for that -- the Trail Blazers struggling for almost the entirely of the 2019-20 season and the NBA being replete with immensely talented players being the most obvious explanations -- but keeping the Trail Blazers in the upper half of the Western Conference despite CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic sitting out the majority of the season thus far due to injury and his status as the most clutch player in the NBA are reason enough for Lillard to be considered as one of the frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award a little over midway through the 2020-21 season.

So from here throughout the rest of the regular season, we're going to check in periodically on some of the regular MVP rankings to see how Lillard is tracking in the race for the Maurice Podoloff trophy.

• Michael C. Wright at NBA.com has Lillard at No. 2 on his weekly “Race To The MVP” rankings, two spots better than his previous ranking...

Maybe people will finally realize that “Dame Time” is a real thing. The man dropped a season-high 50 points Wednesday to help Portland rally from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit vs. New Orleans. The most eye-popping part of Lillard’s night was the fact he scored 50 points on a ridiculous 20 shots, which ranks No. 3 for the fewest field-goal attempts during a 50-point night in the shot-clock era (1954-55), according to Elias Sports Bureau. Lillard scored 36 points Thursday in another win against the Pelicans and poured in 15 of the team’s first 20 points.

Wright has Lillard behind Denver center Nikola Jokic at No. 1 and ahead of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 3.

• Chris B. Haynes at Yahoo! Sports also has Lillard at No. 2, one spot better than in his last rankings...

The Portland Trail Blazers star has climbed up a spot after leading his team to a 6-2 record in March and averaging 33.5 points in that span, which currently happens to be his highest-scoring month this season. Portland is tied with Denver for fifth in the Western Conference standings. Lillard elevating his game while CJ McCollum is working out the kinks from a two-month absence should bode well for his MVP candidacy once the team is fully mended.

Haynes has Lillard behind 76ers center Joel Embiid at No. 1 and ahead of Lakers forward LeBron James at No. 3.

• Frank Urbina at Hoops Hype has Lillard at No. 8 in his MVP rankings, which is actually one spot worse than his previous ranking...

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has done an incredible job keeping his team afloat in the playoff race out West this year despite a plethora of injuries to the club, with Portland sitting comfortably at sixth with a 22-16 record. Since McCollum went down 24 games ago, Lillard has put up 31.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists nightly on healthy 44.8/39.1/92.8 shooting splits, missing just one game since January 18.

Urbina has Lillard behind Warriors guard Stephen Curry at No. 7 and ahead of Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at No. 9.

• Josh Weinstein and Andrew Joe Potter at The Score have Dame at No. 3 in their most recent MVP ranking, a one-spot improvement from their most recent survey...

Lillard continues to keep the Trail Blazers in contention for home-court advantage despite the team being significantly short-handed without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. Considering the lack of star talent around him right now, what Lillard's accomplishing on a nightly basis deserves recognition. As usual, the superstar point guard elevates his play to a different level when Portland needs him most late in games. Lillard is shooting a blistering 61.1% (33-of-54) and has drained all 33 of his free-throw attempts in clutch minutes (when the score is within five points with under five minutes to play) and his 114 clutch points lead the Association, courtesy of NBA.com. The Trail Blazers have gone 15-6 in such games.

Weinstein and Potter have Lillard behind Nikola Jokic at No. 2 and ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, at No. 4.