McCollum/Esposito Wedding Makes Vogue Magazine

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and his now-wife, Dr. Elise Esposito, didn't get to throw the wedding they had planned for well over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dates changed, locations changed and most of all, the guest list had to be culled down from a few hundred to a small number of family and friends.

But thanks to Vogue Magazine, everyone who missed out on an invite get a glimpse of what looked like a very lovely nuptial.

Alexandria Macon of Vogue spoke extensively with Esposito about the wedding, which was held at the Black Walnut Inn in Dundee (I don't think I'll ever get used to fields and vineyards where I played as a child becoming luxury wine country venues) at the end of October. Some of the details...

The ceremony started at about 3:30 in the afternoon. “We began early because I was not keen on doing a first look, but rather envisioned our ceremony with the traditional approach of seeing each other for the first time as I was walking down the aisle,” Elise notes. Both the bride and the groom walked down the aisle accompanied by their parents—something they each felt strongly about. “As my parents walked me down the aisle, a string trio played their wedding song ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love with You’ by Elvis Presley,” Elise says. “I felt like the luckiest girl on the planet. It felt surreal, a suspended reality. I couldn’t wait to get down the aisle and tell CJ how handsome he looked. It was hard for me to wait until the end of the ceremony to kiss him.” The couple’s puppy Fiona served as their flower girl, and friends read poetry and Bible passages that had significance to the couple throughout the service. The bride and groom wrote their own vows and exchanged handwritten cards prior to the wedding. “I read CJ’s card right before I walked down the aisle in the bathroom because I knew I would have a tear or two,” Elise says. “He truly has a way with words and is unbelievably articulate in expressing his emotions.” At the end of the service, the brass band came out in celebration as the newlyweds recessed down the aisle and jumped over the broom.

The feature also includes many of the images taken by wedding photographer Samm Blake, many of which Dr. Espsito also posted on her Instagram account.

Congrats to the happy couple!