LeBron James Selects Damian Lillard With First Reserve Pick Of 2021 All-Star Draft

It’s probably fair to say at this point that Damian Lillard is one of LeBron James’ favorite players.

For the third-straight year, James selected Lillard to be on “Team LeBron” at the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, scheduled to be played this Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. And this time, “King James” used his first reserve pick of the All-Star draft and the 11th pick overall to select Lillard while tapping his wrist, an homage to the 6-3 guard’s “Dame Time” celebration.

Lillard will be joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis on Team LeBron.