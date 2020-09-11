Damian Lillard And Snoop Dogg Collaborate On "Kobe" for NBA2k21

The folks at 2k are certainly getting plenty of return for their decision to put Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard on the cover of NBA2k21, the latest iteration of the popular video game franchise. Not only did they get one of the most exciting players in the league fresh off a historic run in the Orlando bubble to adorn the cover, they also got the debut of Lillard’s seventh signature sneaker, the adidas Dame 7, and a new track from Dame D.O.L.L.A and a special guest.

Thursday night, Lillard released “Kobe,” which includes a verse from Snoop Dogg and is featured in the NBA2k21, on various streaming services. The song is a tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Here’s Lillard’s verse...

Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi

Still remember where I was standing after the three-peat

Throwers lined up yelling “Kobe” but playing peewee

Who you know that shoot the freebie right after they tear Achilles?

Killer. Number Eight was crazy, but Twenty-Four was scary

Respect his name or else he might show up as Bloody Mary

Won’t forget the things he mentioned, how to get get a Larry

Whatever necessary, he tried to help prepare me

They tell us “Never look in the eyes of a killer”

I did it out respect for the greatest at Staples Center

The closest thing to MJ, and no, I ain’t talking Thriller

It ain’t an “I” in team but a “me” in it

Please remember Bean

“Kobe” is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, iTunes, Tidal, Deezer and Napster.