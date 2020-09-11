Damian Lillard And Snoop Dogg Collaborate On "Kobe" for NBA2k21
The folks at 2k are certainly getting plenty of return for their decision to put Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard on the cover of NBA2k21, the latest iteration of the popular video game franchise. Not only did they get one of the most exciting players in the league fresh off a historic run in the Orlando bubble to adorn the cover, they also got the debut of Lillard’s seventh signature sneaker, the adidas Dame 7, and a new track from Dame D.O.L.L.A and a special guest.
Thursday night, Lillard released “Kobe,” which includes a verse from Snoop Dogg and is featured in the NBA2k21, on various streaming services. The song is a tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26.
Here’s Lillard’s verse...
Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi
Still remember where I was standing after the three-peat
Throwers lined up yelling “Kobe” but playing peewee
Who you know that shoot the freebie right after they tear Achilles?
Killer. Number Eight was crazy, but Twenty-Four was scary
Respect his name or else he might show up as Bloody Mary
Won’t forget the things he mentioned, how to get get a Larry
Whatever necessary, he tried to help prepare me
They tell us “Never look in the eyes of a killer”
I did it out respect for the greatest at Staples Center
The closest thing to MJ, and no, I ain’t talking Thriller
It ain’t an “I” in team but a “me” in it
Please remember Bean
“Kobe” is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, iTunes, Tidal, Deezer and Napster.
