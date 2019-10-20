Dame D.O.L.L.A. News: Deluxe Album Released, McCollum Makes His Music Video Debut

This week, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard released a deluxe edition of his third full-length album, BIG D.O.L.L.A., which features rap luminaries such as Jadakiss, G-Easy, Lil Durk and BENNY THE BUTCHER jumping on remixed tracks from the standard release. And in support of the deluxe edition, Lillard has made the rounds on some of the most important platforms for musicians. Observe...

• Lillard released the second video from BIG D.O.L.L.A., "Money Ball", on Thursday, and while the song has been generally well-received, it's CJ McCollum's performance in the video which has arguably garnered the most attention. McCollum's background dancing and somewhat uncomfortable attempts at "making it rain" gives the video a touch of wholesomeness that is sometimes missing from a genre build in large part on bravado. McCollum's role in the video also serves as a reminder of the kinship between he and Lillard, who have endured countless questions about how successful their pairing could be, only to come out the other side vindicated...

• Lillard was the subject of a recent edition of RapCavier's "Local Legends" series on Spotify. You can watch the preview below, though you have to head over to Spotify to watch the full episode (it's free, but you still have to sign up)...

• Lillard talked about the release of BIG D.O.L.L.A. and how he utilizes social media as someone who puts out his music in the latest edition of Twitter Sports' "Athlete To Follow" series...

• In a recent interview with Daniel Kreps for Rolling Stone, Lillard talks about his plans for getting a bunch of songs "in the can" so he can release fresh music throughout the year even when he doesn't have time to record...

To keep pushing forward on his music career — tracks off Big D.O.L.L.A. have recently graced tastemaking Spotify playlists and soundtracked TV shows like HBO’s Ballers — he formulated a plan so Dame D.O.L.L.A. could stay active while Lillard concentrated on basketball. “This summer, we recorded enough music where I could be rolling it during the season. For example, if it’s a big game, I have music ready to go,” Lillard said, teasing NBA holidays like All-Star Weekend, the Christmas slate, or just a Dame Time-dominated game as a potential landing spot for new music. “One of my friends who I grew up with at home who’s an up-and-coming artist, Tree Thomas, me and him have a mixtape called D.O.L.L.A. Tree that we have already done that I’m going to put out at some point during the season,” Lillard says. “I’m just making sure I have music to release during the season so it doesn’t go completely dead. It’s stuff like that where I’m not losing momentum and I’m not just disappearing after doing a bunch of music.”

Lillard also notes in the interview that he hopes to go on a short tour to promote his music during the summer of 2020.