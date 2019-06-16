Blazers Finish Predraft Workouts With Most Talented Group Yet

The Portland Trail Blazers held their fourth and final predraft workout Sunday morning at their practice facility in Tualatin featuring Northwestern forward Vic Law, Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis, Iowa State guard-forward Talen Horton-Tucker, Oregon forward Louis King, Tennessee guard-forward Admiral Schofield, Little Rock guard Rayjon Tucker. The Trail Blazers hold the 25th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Vic Law

College: Northwestern

Position/Class: Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-7/200

Birthdate: December 19, 1995

High School: St. Rita Cascia (Chicago)

Career: 2018-19 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection... 2016-17 All-Big Ten Defensive Team choice... Ranks 13th in Northwestern history in scoring (1,442), eighth in rebounds (711), 10th in in three-pointers made (193) and

tied for 10th in steals (119)... Started 112 of 125 games, including every game in his last three seasons... Averaged 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games at the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Senior (2018-19): Led Northwestern and was 10th in the Big Ten in scoring (15.0 ppg)... Paced NU in assists (3.0 apg), steals (1.0 spg), blocks (1.0 bpg), minutes (33.2 mpg) and free throws made (92)... Scored a team-high 24 points, tied a career high with five threes and added 10 rebounds at Iowa (Feb. 10)... Totaled 24 points and six assists vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 23)... Had 23 points and eight rebounds vs. Oklahoma (Dec. 21).

Personal: Father, Victor, played at Western Illinois... Honor Roll student and National Honor Society member in high school... Hidden talent is cooking... Favorite TV show is Game of Thrones.

Ignas Brazdeikis

College: Michigan

Position/Class: Forward/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-7/215

Birthdate: January 8, 1999 (Kaunas, Lithuania)

High School: Orangeville Prep (Mono, Ontario)

Career: Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2018-19... Played at the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit... Represented Team Canada at 2016 U-17 FIBA World Championship and U-16 FIBA Americas.

Freshman (2018-19): Started all 37 games and paced Michigan in scoring (14.8 ppg)... Shot 39.2 percent from three-point range, the 13th-best mark in the Big Ten... Scored a career-high 24 points in a win vs. North Carolina

(Nov. 28)... Ranked second on the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg) and three-pointers made (56)... Helped Michigan to a 30-win season and Sweet 16 appearance.

High School: As senior, averaged 28.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while helping Orangeville Prep to a 22-10 record... Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association League MVP (2017, 2018) and OSBA Tournament MVP (2017)... Orangeville has also produced NBA players Jamal Murray and Thon Maker.

Personal: Born in Lithuania before moving to Chicago when he was 2 and Canada when he was 6... Avid fan of UFC and Conor McGregor... Father, Sigitas, was an amateur MMA fighter in Lithuania.

Talen Horton-Tucker

College: Iowa State

Position/Class: Guard-Forward/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-4/233

Birthdate: November 25, 2000 (Chicago, IL)

High School: Simeon Career Academy (Chicago)

Career: 2018-19 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection... 2018-19 Big 12 All-Freshman Team... 2017-18 USA Today High School All-America Third Team

pick.

Freshman (2018-19): Second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring (11.8 ppg)... Averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals... Second Iowa State freshman since 1992-93 to reach 400 points, 150 rebounds and 75 assists... Notched six 20-point games... Finished with 26 points,14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks against Illinois in his fifth college game (Nov. 20)... Scored 21 points in win against Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

High School: Helped Simeon in Chicago to three straight city titles... Averaged 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks as a senior in 2017-18.

Personal: Attended the same high school as NBA players Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker... Father, Marlin Tucker, died of a heart attack when Talen was 14.

Louis King

College: Oregon

Position/Class: Forward/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-9/205

Birthdate: April 6, 1999 (Secaucus, NJ)

High School: Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, NJ)

Career: 2018-19 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention... 2018-19 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Freshman (2018-19): Appeared in 31 games with 28 starts... Missed the first seven games while recovering from a meniscus tear sustained in January of his senior year of high school... Led Oregon in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg)... Ranked 13th in the Pac-12 in both three-point percentage (38.6)

and threes made per game (1.9)... No. 2 freshman scorer in Pac-12 games (14.5 ppg)... Led Oregon with 16 points against eventual national champion Virginia in Sweet 16.

High School: Averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds as a senior... Selected for the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit.

Personal: Former AAU teammate of fellow NBA prospect Naz Reid... Favorite all-time NBA players are Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan.

Admiral Schofield

College: Tennessee

Position/Class: Guard-Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/241

Birthdate: March 30, 1997 (London, England)

High School: Zion-Benton Township (Zion, IL)

Career: One of five finalists for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small For- ward of the Year Award... Candidate for the Wooden (top 20) and Naismith (top 30) National Player of the Year awards... Selected 2018-19 AP All-America Honorable Mention... 2018-19 All-SEC First Team selection by the coaches as a senior; Second Team choice by the media as a senior and

junior... Ranks seventh in Tennessee history in threes made (184) and three-point percentage (38.7).

Senior (2018-19): Ranked fifth in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg) and field goal percentage (47.4)... Led the SEC and ranked 31st in the country in field goals made (238)... Two-time SEC Player of the Week... Scored a career-high 30 points with six three-pointers in a win against No. 1 Gonzaga (Dec. 9).

Personal: Born in the same London hospital (St. Mary’s) where Prin- cess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry... Father, Anthony, is a retired Senior Chief with U.S. Navy... Brother, O'Brien, played seven seasons in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rayjon Tucker

College: Little Rock/Florida Gulf Coast

Position/Class: Guard/Junior

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 210

Birthdate: September 24, 1997

High School: Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte, NC)

Career: In three seasons at Little Rock and Florida Gulf Coast, posted career averages of 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 24.2 minutes in 98 games (37 starts) … Transferred to Little Rock after his sophomore season at Florida Gulf Coast … Named Second Team All-Sun Belt following the 2018-19 season at Little Rock.

Redshirt Junior (2018-19): In 30 games (all starts) at Little Rock, averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 36.6 minutes … Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference selection … Ranked fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 20.3 points per game … Scored 610 points on the year, becoming the fifth player in program history to reach the 600-point mark and ranking fourth in program history in points per game … Finished in double figures in scoring in 29 of his 30 games on the season … Scored 20-plus points 15 times … Ranked fifth in the Sun Belt in field goal percentage … Was 10th in the Sun Belt in rebounding, eighth in free throw percentage, sixth in three-point field goals made and third in defensive rebounds.

Junior (2017-18): Redshirted during the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 33 games (six starts), averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 18.8 minutes …Posted 10 double figure scoring games … Led the team by shooting 45.3% from the three-point line … Scored 23 points off the bench 31 minutes at La Salle on Dec. 17.

Freshman (2015-16): In 35 games (one start), averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 18.5 minutes … Reached double figure scoring eight times … Tallied 19 points to lead FGCU at Kennesaw State on Jan. 21.

Personal: Born September 24, 1997 in Charlotte, North Carolina … Son of Robert and Tuwanna Tucker … Has two brothers, Tevin and Tre, and two sisters, Bree and Brooklyn … Majored in communication with a minor in sport management.