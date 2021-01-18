Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 18, 2021) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending January 17, it was announced today by the NBA.

For the week, Lillard averaged 30.3 points (46.2% FG, 39.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.25 steals while leading the Trail Blazers to a 3-1 record with victories over the Raptors, Kings and Hawks. Lillard led the Western Conference in total points (121) and free throws made (34) while ranking third in three-pointers made (15) and fourth in total assists (29).

Lillard started the week with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists on January 11 against Toronto. On January 13 at Sacramento, Lillard scored 40 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 12-12 FT) to go with 13 assists, three steals and no turnovers. With the performance, he became the first NBA player to record 40-plus points and 13-plus assists without a turnover since turnovers were first officially recorded in the 1977-78 season. Lillard had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in a January 14 loss to Indiana before ending the week with 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Portland over Atlanta on January 16.

For the season, Lillard is averaging 27.6 points (44.1% FG, 37.4% 3-PT, 93.9% FT), 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.00 steal. He leads the NBA in 30-point games (seven) and ranks second in free throws made (92), fifth in scoring, fifth in three-pointers made (49) and ninth in assists.

This marks the first time this season and 10th time in his career that Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. His 10 Player of the Week awards are tied with Clyde Drexler for the most in franchise history.