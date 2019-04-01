Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 1, 2019) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending March 31, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard averaged 25.3 points (37.0% FG, 30.3% 3-PT, 95.5% FT), 5.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the week, guiding the Trail Blazers to a 3-1 record with wins over Brooklyn, Chicago and Atlanta.

With 31 points and 12 assists in a double-overtime victory over the Nets on March 25, Lillard recorded his 20th career game of at least 30 points and 10 assists, passing Clyde Drexler for the most such games in franchise history (19). Lillard netted 36 points (13-25 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT), including 18 points in the first quarter, at Atlanta on March 29, leading Portland to its season-high sixth straight win. It was the 26th time this season that Lillard scored at least 30 points.

On the season, Lillard is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.12 steals. He ranks 10th in scoring, 13th in assists and third in free throw percentage among league leaders. In the last 12 games, Lillard has averaged 28.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.10 steals. He is tied for fourth in the league in assists during that span, is seventh in scoring, and sixth in three-pointers per game (3.6).

It is the seventh time Lillard has taken home the weekly honor, and the first time this season.