Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference All-Star

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 30, 2020) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve by a vote of NBA head coaches, it was announced today by the league.

Lillard is averaging career highs of 29.0 points (45.6% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 88.6% FT) and 7.8 assists to go with 4.3 rebounds and 0.98 steals for the Trail Blazers this season. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring, sixth in assists and is second in the league in three-pointers made and free throws made.

“As our franchise cornerstone, Damian continues to exceed expectations on the court and in our community,” said Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. “Once again being recognized by the coaches who face him on a nightly basis confirms to the basketball world what we in Portland are lucky enough to witness day in and day out.”

An NBA All-Star in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019, Lillard becomes the second player in franchise history to become a five-time All-Star (Drexler, eight). Lillard is one of three players in the league who is averaging at least 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season and is the only player in the NBA who has scored at least 60 points in a game twice this season.

The five starters from the Western Conference, decided by player, media and fan balloting, consist of Anthony Davis (L.A. Lakers), Luka Dončić (Dallas), James Harden (Houston), LeBron James (L.A. Lakers) and Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers). In addition to Lillard, the reserves from the West are Rudy Gobert (Utah), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans), Nikola Jokic (Denver), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City) and Russell Westbrook (Houston).

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, airing live at 5 p.m. PT on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States. The NBA All-Star Game will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.