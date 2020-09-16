Damian Lillard Named All-NBA Second Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 16, 2020) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, the NBA announced today.

Lillard averaged career highs of 30.0 points (46.3% FG, 40.1% 3-PT, 88.8% FT) and 8.0 assists to go with 4.3 rebounds, 1.06 steals and 37.5 minutes in 66 games (all starts) during the 2019-20 season. He set franchise records for scoring average (30.0 ppg) and three-pointers made (270) while his field goal percentage and three-point percentage were both career bests. Among league leaders, Lillard finished the season ranked second in total points (1,978), third in scoring average, fifth in assists per game, first in minutes per game, tied for third in three-pointers made, fourth in free throws made (460), 10th in free throw percentage and 26th in three-point percentage.

“Damian being recognized once again in the post season awards as one of the elite players in the NBA is a testament to the consistent level of excellence that has made him our franchise cornerstone,” said Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. “As challenging as this season was and as many obstacles as the team faced, Damian’s leadership, work ethic and commitment to winning never wavered, resulting in the best season of his career.”

This award marks the fifth career All-NBA honor for Lillard, who was named All-NBA First Team in 2017-18, Second Team in 2015-16 and 2018-19, and Third Team in 2013-14. He is the first player in Trail Blazers history to be named to an All-NBA team five times.

Lillard was selected as an NBA All-Star for the fifth time in his career this season and was named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week in consecutive weeks on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 after averaging 48.8 points (54.8% FG), 57.0% 3-PT, 92.3% FT), 10.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists in a six-game span. On August 15, Lillard was named KIA NBA Player of the Seeding Games after averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists while leading the Trail Blazers to a 6-2 record and their seventh straight Western Conference Playoffs appearance. With three games of at least 60 points this season, including a franchise-record 61 points against Golden State on Jan. 20 and Dallas on Aug. 11, Lillard joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history with at least three games of 60-plus points in a single season.

The All-NBA teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting for the All-NBA teams was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30 – Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting.