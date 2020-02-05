Damian Lillard to Compete in 2020 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 4, 2020) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will participate in the 2020 MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago, the NBA announced today.

Set to appear in his fifth All-Star game on Feb. 16, Lillard will compete in the 3-Point Contest for the third time, having previously competed in 2014 and 2019. Through 48 games this season, Lillard is averaging career highs of 29.8 points (46.3% FG, 39.7% 3-PT, 88.8% FT) and 7.9 assists to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.00 steal. Among league leaders, he ranks third in scoring, sixth in assists, second in three-pointers made (192) and third in free throws made (340).

Lillard, who is having the most accurate season of his career from the field and from the three-point line, has made at least five three-pointers in 17 games this season, tied for the second-most in the league. He has made 49 three-pointers over the last six games (Jan. 20 – Feb. 1), marking the most three-pointers in a six-game span in NBA history. With 1,698 career three-pointers, Lillard is 22nd on the NBA’s all-time three-point list and ranks 11th among active players.

The 34th MTN DEW 3-Point Contest is part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, which also features the Taco Bell® Skills Challenge and AT&T Slam Dunk. Lillard will be joined in the 3-point contest by Davis Bertans (Wizards), Devonte’ Graham (Hornets), Joe Harris (Nets), Buddy Hield (Kings), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Duncan Robinson (Heat) and Trae Young (Hawks). All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States at 5 p.m. PT. NBA All-Star 2020 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.