Cody Zeller Progressing In Return To Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 19, 2021) – Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller is progressing in his return to the court after recent imaging revealed a small fracture of his right patella, the team announced today.

Zeller will continue his recovery protocol and increase his on-court activity. He will be re-evaluated next week.

In 24 games this season, Zeller is averaging 5.1 points (56.6% FG, 76.6% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.3 minutes per game.