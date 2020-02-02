Blazers Win Again as Lillard Scores 50...Again

PORTLAND – The Trail Blazers defeated one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and Damian Lillard turned in a record-breaking performance. Forgive us if we’re sounding like a broken record.

Saturday night at Moda Center, Portland (23-27) knocked off the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz (32-17) by a count of 124-107 behind a sellout crowd of 19,603. The Trail Blazers have now defeated three of the top five seeds in the West in the last four nights. Portland has won a season-high tying four straight games overall.

“I think how we’re competing, how we’re playing together and our energy, the swagger that we’ve got about us – we’re sustaining it,” Lillard said about the victory. “We’re picking up quality wins against playoff teams, really good teams. We’ve just got to keep rolling.”

What made Saturday’s win all the more impressive was the quick turnaround after Friday’s emotional and hard-fought win against the Lakers, as the team celebrated the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant.

“I told the team that’s as good of a back-to-back as you’re gonna get,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts. “To go to LA, under the circumstances of that game and get a win, and then come back here, get back here at 2:30 in the morning, and beat a good, rested team, that’s a hell of a back-to-back.”

This win was once again led by Lillard. Portland’s five-time NBA All-Star tallied 51 points on 17-29 shooting, 9-15 from three-point range and 8-8 from the foul line. He added 12 assists for his fourth straight double-double, the longest streak of his career.

Lillard, who seems to re-write a line in the record books every night, became the first player in NBA history to make at least six three-pointers in six straight games. He has scored at least 36 points in each of those six games, averaging an astounding 48.8 points (and 10.2 assists) in that span.

“It’s indescribable, I would say. I’m just happy to be a part of it, to be a fan of it,” said Carmelo Anthony, who returned to action after missing Friday’s game against the Lakers. “Being on the team with him. Being out there to help him in any way I can. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this.”

Lillard now has four 50-point games this season, second-most in the NBA (James Harden, five). He is the 10th player in NBA history with at least four games of 50-plus points in a season. Lillard also extended a franchise record with his eighth consecutive game of 30 points or more.

After the Jazz jumped out to a 13-point lead, the Trail Blazers closed the first period on a 12-0 run to bring the game within a point, 34-33, at the quarter break. Portland then took its first lead of the game at 41-39 early in the second period.

After Utah regained the lead later in the second, Portland again closed the quarter with a run – this time 15 straight points to send the Trail Blazers into locker room with a 63-53 advantage. Portland never again trailed in the game, leading by double digits most of the way home.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for his 37th double-double of the year, tied for fourth-most in the NBA.

Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points in his return to the lineup, his 28th game in double digits this season.

CJ McCollum added 14 points and has now scored in double figures in 44 of his 46 games this year.

Donovan Mitchell (25), Bojan Bogdanovic (22) and Mike Conley (22) all exceeded 20 points to pace Utah.

NOTABLE

The Trail Blazers have now scored at least 120 points in six straight games, the longest streak in the NBA this season and tied for the longest such streak in team history (Nov. 11-23, 1990).

Portland shot better than 50% from three-point range (15-29, 51.7%), while Utah made 18 of its 41 attempts (43.9%). The Trail Blazers have shot better than 50% from deep in five straight games for the first time since 2010.

Neither team missed a free throw in the first half (Portland 8-8, Utah 7-7). The Jazz went 9-9 in the game (Trail Blazers 15-18).

Portland outrebounded Utah by seven in each half (51-37 for the game).

QUOTABLE

“We’re just finding it. We’re finding a groove. We’re staying the course - I’ve said that since I got here. Just stay the course, it’s a long season, ups and downs, things that happen. Of course Dame is leading us and we’re fine with his leading. Guys are just doing what they have to do to help this team win.” - Carmelo Anthony

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers get Super Bowl Sunday and an additional day on Monday to recuperate after a long back-to-back before returning to action in Denver on Tuesday. The opening tip from Pepsi Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Rip City Radio 620 AM and NBC Sports Northwest, which will feature a special broadcast with commercial-free quarters.