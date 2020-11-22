Trail Blazers Re-Sign Rodney Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed guard/forward Rodney Hood, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“Rodney played a critical role in our run to the Western Conference Finals in 2018-19 and was off to a great start last year prior to his season being cut short due to injury,” said Olshey. “Now fully healthy we expect him to make an immediate impact and are pleased he chose to stay in Portland.”

Hood, 28, averaged 11.0 points (50.6% FG, 49.3% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 29.5 minutes in 21 games (all starts) for the Trail Blazers last season before suffering a torn left Achilles tendon on Dec. 6, 2019. At the time of his injury, Hood ranked third in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage and was shooting career-best marks from the field and from the three-point line.

Originally acquired by the Trail Blazers in a trade with Cleveland on Feb. 4, 2019, Hood was a key figure in Portland’s run to the 2019 Western Conference Finals. He was Portland’s third-leading scorer against Denver in the Western Conference Semifinals, averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point line during the seven-game series.

In six NBA seasons with Utah, Cleveland and Portland, Hood holds career averages of 12.5 points (42.6% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 83.9%FT), 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 27.3 minutes.

Hood was originally selected by Utah with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke.