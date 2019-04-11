Terry Stotts Named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 11, 2019) – Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in March and April, the league announced today.

Currently in his seventh season with Portland, Stotts led the Trail Blazers to a 10-5 record in March and a 5-1 mark in April. Stotts was also named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February.

The Trail Blazers finished the regular season with the third-best record in the Western Conference at 53-29. It was Stotts’ second-best season as a head coach and marked his third 50-plus win season with Portland.

Stotts has won the award seven times, the most by a Trail Blazers head coach. He is also the only current NBA head coach to win it in each of the past six seasons.

On Jan. 18 vs. New Orleans, Stotts joined Jack Ramsay as the second coach in franchise history to reach 300 wins and is one of five active NBA head coaches to have 300 victories with their current team.

Stotts previously won the award in November 2013, December 2014, February 2016, March 2017, January 2018 and February 2019 joining Rick Adelman (3), Nate McMillan (3), Mike Dunleavy (2), Ramsay and Mike Schuler as Trail Blazers head coaches who have taken home the honor.

Orlando’s Steve Clifford was named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.