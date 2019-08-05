NBA TV to televise five USA Basketball men's national team exhibition games beginning August 9

NBA TV will televise all five USA Basketball Men’s National Team exhibition games presented by Nike, beginning with the Blue-White intra-squad game live from Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 p.m. ET. Game commentators for the first telecast will be Matt Winer (play-by-play), Greg Anthony (analyst) and Kristen Ledlow (reporter).

The following week, Casey Stern (play-by-play), Grant Hill (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) will call the USA vs. Spain exhibition on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 p.m., live from Anaheim.

The network will round out its coverage with three world feed game telecasts from Australia, including two USA vs. Australia exhibitions – Thursday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 a.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24, at midnight – and USA vs. Canada on Monday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 a.m.

NBA TV’s USA Basketball Exhibition Game Telecast Schedule

• Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 p.m. ET USA Men’s National Team: Blue Team vs. White Team

• Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 p.m. USA Men’s National Team vs. Spain

• Thursday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 a.m. USA Men’s National Team vs. Australia

• Saturday, Aug. 24, at 12 a.m. USA Men’s National Team vs. Australia

• Monday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 a.m. USA Men’s National Team vs. Canada



USA Basketball Men’s National Team coverage throughout August and September will include game highlights and practice reports via NBA TV’s signature studio show, NBA GameTime. Additionally, the network will offer re-airs for all five exhibition games, including same day replays for all three games from Australia at 8 p.m.