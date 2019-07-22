Report: Thaddeus Young invited to Team USA camp

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young has been invited to participate in USA Basketball's training camp in advance of the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young has been invited to participate on Team USA's training camp roster for World Cup, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 22, 2019

Young, who recently signed with the Bulls as a free agent, averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds with the Indiana Pacers last season, his 12th in the NBA.

The World Cup begins Aug. 14. Team USA has won the past two tournaments, and five overall.