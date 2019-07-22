Around The League
Report: Thaddeus Young invited to Team USA camp

Jul 22, 2019 8:39 PM ET

Thaddeus Young will reportedly participate in USA Basketball's upcoming training camp.

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young has been invited to participate in USA Basketball's training camp in advance of the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China. 

Young, who recently signed with the Bulls as a free agent, averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds with the Indiana Pacers last season, his 12th in the NBA. 

The World Cup begins Aug. 14. Team USA has won the past two tournaments, and five overall. 

 

 

