USA Basketball announces July 2022 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team roster

Colorado Springs, COLORADO (June 16, 2022) – USA Basketball today announced the 12-man roster for the July 2022 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team scheduled to compete next month. The USA will play two games, their third qualifying window out of six total leading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The team visits Puerto Rico on July 1 followed by a matchup in Cuba on July 4.

The 12 athletes slated to compete for the USA have years of professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and professional international leagues. Each has also previously played with USA Basketball on either a national team or junior national team capacity dating back to 2009.

This World Cup Qualifying Team includes Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Langston Galloway, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, George King, Eric Mika, David Stockton and Noah Vonleh.

Returning from the February 2022 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team are Bell, Galloway, King and Stockton. The team went 2-0 in tilts with Mexico and Puerto Rico in games the USA hosted in Washington, D.C.

Among other players to participate on prior World Cup or World Cup Qualifying experiences are Frazier, (February 2019), Jenkins (November 2018) and Jeffries, who was a member of the select team that trained with the 2019 Men’s National Team leading up to the World Cup.

Demps and Mika will return to USA Basketball competition after playing with one another as members of the February 2020 USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

The two men making their first appearances on the senior national level have prior junior national team experience. Cook, a member of the gold medal-winning 2009 U16 and 2010 U17 national teams, will be on his fourth assignment with USA Basketball and first since the 2011 Nike Hoop Summit. Jackson will compete with USA Basketball for the first time since 2011 when he won gold at the 2011 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

USA head coach Jim Boylen will serve his third-straight head coaching assignment for the USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team, having also served in the role in November 2021 and February 2022. Joining him on the bench will be assistant coaches Othella Harrington and Ty Ellis, who served as assistant coaches in the previous two world cup qualifying windows.

Name Age* Hgt/Wgt Current/Prior Team College Hometown Jordan Bell 27 6-8 / 216 Fort Wayne Mad Ants Oregon Long Beach, CA Quinn Cook 29 6-1 / 180 Stockton Kings Duke Washington, D.C. Cody Demps 28 6-4 / 195 Hapoel Be’er Sheva (IL) Sacramento State Sacramento, CA Michael Frazier 28 6-4 / 200 Perth Wildcats (AU) Florida Tampa, FL Langston Galloway 30 6-1 / 200 College Park Skyhawks Saint Joseph’s Baton Rouge, LA Justin Jackson 27 6-8 / 220 Phoenix Suns North Carolina Houston, TX DaQuan Jeffries 24 6-5 / 230 College Park Skyhawks Tulsa Edmond, OK John Jenkins 31 6-4 / 215 BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque (FR) Vanderbilt Hendersonville, TN George King 28 6-6 / 220 Agua Caliente Clippers Colorado San Antonio, TX Eric Mika 27 6-10 / 230 JL Bourg-en-Brasse (FR) BYU Boston, MA David Stockton 30 5-11 / 165 Memphis Hustle Gonzaga Spokane, WA Noah Vonleh 26 6-10 / 257 Shanghai Sharks (CN) Indiana Salem, MA

Head coach: Jim Boylen

Assistant coaches: Ty Ellis, Othella Harrington

*Ages listed are as of June 14, 2022