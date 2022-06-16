USA Basketball announces July 2022 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team roster

The 12 athletes slated to compete for the USA have years of professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and professional international leagues. Each has also previously played with USA Basketball on either a national team or junior national team capacity dating back to 2009.
This World Cup Qualifying Team includes Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Langston Galloway, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, George King, Eric Mika, David Stockton and Noah Vonleh.
Returning from the February 2022 USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team are Bell, Galloway, King and Stockton. The team went 2-0 in tilts with Mexico and Puerto Rico in games the USA hosted in Washington, D.C.
Among other players to participate on prior World Cup or World Cup Qualifying experiences are Frazier, (February 2019), Jenkins (November 2018) and Jeffries, who was a member of the select team that trained with the 2019 Men’s National Team leading up to the World Cup.
Demps and Mika will return to USA Basketball competition after playing with one another as members of the February 2020 USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team.
The two men making their first appearances on the senior national level have prior junior national team experience. Cook, a member of the gold medal-winning 2009 U16 and 2010 U17 national teams, will be on his fourth assignment with USA Basketball and first since the 2011 Nike Hoop Summit. Jackson will compete with USA Basketball for the first time since 2011 when he won gold at the 2011 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.
USA head coach Jim Boylen will serve his third-straight head coaching assignment for the USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team, having also served in the role in November 2021 and February 2022. Joining him on the bench will be assistant coaches Othella Harrington and Ty Ellis, who served as assistant coaches in the previous two world cup qualifying windows.
|Name
|Age*
|Hgt/Wgt
|Current/Prior Team
|College
|Hometown
|Jordan Bell
|27
|6-8 / 216
|Fort Wayne Mad Ants
|Oregon
|Long Beach, CA
|Quinn Cook
|29
|6-1 / 180
|Stockton Kings
|Duke
|Washington, D.C.
|Cody Demps
|28
|6-4 / 195
|Hapoel Be’er Sheva (IL)
|Sacramento State
|Sacramento, CA
|Michael Frazier
|28
|6-4 / 200
|Perth Wildcats (AU)
|Florida
|Tampa, FL
|Langston Galloway
|30
|6-1 / 200
|College Park Skyhawks
|Saint Joseph’s
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Justin Jackson
|27
|6-8 / 220
|Phoenix Suns
|North Carolina
|Houston, TX
|DaQuan Jeffries
|24
|6-5 / 230
|College Park Skyhawks
|Tulsa
|Edmond, OK
|John Jenkins
|31
|6-4 / 215
|BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque (FR)
|Vanderbilt
|Hendersonville, TN
|George King
|28
|6-6 / 220
|Agua Caliente Clippers
|Colorado
|San Antonio, TX
|Eric Mika
|27
|6-10 / 230
|JL Bourg-en-Brasse (FR)
|BYU
|Boston, MA
|David Stockton
|30
|5-11 / 165
|Memphis Hustle
|Gonzaga
|Spokane, WA
|Noah Vonleh
|26
|6-10 / 257
|Shanghai Sharks (CN)
|Indiana
|Salem, MA
Head coach: Jim Boylen
Assistant coaches: Ty Ellis, Othella Harrington
*Ages listed are as of June 14, 2022