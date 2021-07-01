Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton headline 17-player USA Basketball Men's Select Team

Colorado Springs, Colorado – Featuring 14 players owning USA Basketball experience, 17 athletes have been selected to the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team that will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team during its Las Vegas training camp.

The Select Team features a roster of 13 young standout NBA players and four veteran players with international and USA Basketball experience.Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the USA National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

Named to the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team were: Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons/Villanova); Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets/Michigan State); Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves/Georgia); Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers/Vanderbilt); Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings/Iowa State); Tyler Herro (Miami Heat/Kentucky); John Jenkins (Bilbao Basket, Italy/Vanderbilt); Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs/Kentucky); Josh Magette (Darüşşafaka Tekfen, Turkey/Alabama-Huntsville); Dakota Mathias (Philadelphia 76ers/Purdue); Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks/Kentucky); Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves/LSU); Cam Reynolds (Houston Rockets/Tulane); Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons/Washington); Obi Toppin (New York Knicks/Dayton); P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets/Kentucky); and Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls/Florida State).

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as head coach of the 2021 USA Select Team, and serving as assistant coaches will be Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, who served as an assistant coach with the 2019 USA Select Team and head coach of the 2015 U.S. Pan American Games Team, as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, who served as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA National Team minicamp.

“This USA Select Team continues the legacy established by previous Select teams of helping prepare our USA National Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Jerry Colangelo, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director. “With all the uncertainty of how many of our Olympic Team members will be available for the USA training camp because of the overlap with the NBA Finals, we chose a USA Select Team consisting of many of the top young NBA players and four players who not only own international experience, but who played recently for USA Basketball in important national team qualifying competitions. If we need to add players to fill out our roster for any of our exhibition games, we feel this USA Select Team has an excellent variety of skilled players to choose from.”

The roster, which features 12 players who just completed either their first or second NBA season, includes six members of the 2021 NBA All-Rookie first and second teams. Bey, Edwards and Haliburton were 2021 All-NBA Rookie first team selections, while Quickley, Stewart and Williams garnered All-Rookie second team honors. Additionally, Herro and Washington were second team All-Rookie selections in 2020.

Jenkins, Magette, Mathias and Reynolds, the four oldest members of the team, all bring recent USA Basketball playing experience as members of either the USA World Cup Qualifying or USA AmeriCup Qualifying teams. Jenkins played during the November 2019 World Cup Qualifying window and the November 2020 AmeriCup Qualifying window and helped the USA to a combined 4-0 record. Reynolds was a member of the USA World Cup Qualifying team for the November 2018 and February 2019 teams and helped the Americas to a 4-0 record. Magette played for the USA in the AmeriCup Qualifying in the February 2020 and November 2020 windows, while Mathias was a member of the February 2021 USA AmeriCup Qualifying Team that finished 2-0 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Garland (2018), Herro (2018), Johnson (2018) and Stewart (2019) were all selected for USA Junior National Select Teams that participated in the Nike Hoop Summit.

Haliburton was a member of the 2019 USA U19 World Cup team that captured the gold medal; Jenkins was part of the 2011 USA World University Games Team; Quickley was part of bronze medalist 2017 USA U19 World Cup and the gold medalist 2016 U17 World Cup teams; Stewart played on the gold medalist 2018 U17 World Cup Team; Washington was a member of the bronze medalist 2017 U19 World Cup Team, the gold medalist 2016 USA U18 Championship Team and was on the 2015 USA 3×3 U18 World Cup Team. Additionally, Edwards, Garland, Herro, Johnson, Quickley, Reid, Stewart and Washington were all part of USA Basketball’s Junior National Team program, and Bridges was part of the 2016 U18 Championship Team trials.

USA Basketball Men’s Select Team

Since the development of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team program in 2006, USA Basketball has selected and utilized six (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019) USA Select teams to help the USA National teams prepare for major international competitions.

Fifteen select team players, including seven who will play for the United States in Tokyo later this summer, have gone on the represent the U.S. in Olympic play and those athletes have won a combined 19 gold medals. Select team members who were named to Olympic teams include Harrison Barnes (2016), Devin Booker (2020), Demarcus Cousins (2016), DeMar DeRozan (2016), Kevin Durant (2012, 2016, 2020), Paul George (2016), Jerami Grant (2020), Draymond Green (2016, 2020), Jrue Holiday (2020), Andre Iguodala (2012), Kyrie Irving(2016), Zach LaVine (2020), Kevin Love (2012, 2020), Klay Thompson (2016) and Russell Westbrook (2012).

Additionally, 17 former select team players were named to USA World Cup teams, including Barnes (2019), Shane Battier (2006), Cousins (2014), DeRozan (2014), Durant (2010), Joe Harris (2019), Iguodala (2010), Irving (2014), Love (2010), Mason Plumlee (2014, 2019), Derrick Rose (2010, 2014), Marcus Smart (2019), Thompson (2014), Myles Turner(2019), Kemba Walker (2019), Westbrook (2010) and Derrick White (2019).

The list of USA Select Team coaches includes many of the game’s best including 2020 Olympic head coach Gregg Popovich, 2020 Olympic assistant coach Jay Wright, Jeff Van Gundy, P.J. Carlesimo, Chris Collins, Jeff Capel, Mike Hopkins, Lorenzo Romar, Jay Triano and Ime Udoka.