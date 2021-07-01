FIBA
FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament recap: July 1
Keep up with all the action as Day 3 of FIBA Olympic qualifying resumes for the final spots in Tokyo.
Teams Qualified for Semifinals
- Lithuania: Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Venezuela
- Serbia: Dominican Republic, Italy, Puerto Rico, Serbia
- Croatia: Brazil, Croatia, Germany, Mexico
- Canada: Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey
Saturday’s Semifinals Schedule*
- Lithuania: Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 9:30 am; Lithuania vs. Poland, 12:30 pm
- Serbia: Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 7 am; Serbia vs. Puerto Rico, 10 am
- Croatia: Brazil vs. Mexico, 6:30 am; Germany vs. Croatia, 10 am
- Canada: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 4:05 pm; Greece vs. Turkey, 7:35 pm
*All times listed in Eastern Time
Group B – Kaunas, Lithuania: Slovenia 112, Poland 77
Game Summary
Slovenia breezed past Poland in their second game of the Olympic qualifying tournament. A second quarter outburst led by Luka Doncic, Gregor Hrovat (16 points) and Klemen Prepelic (17 points) helped spark the victory. Slovenia outrebounded Poland by a significant margin (44-27) and also made 18 3-pointers, finishing 56% from deep. Slovenia will face Venezuela in the semifinals.
NBA Player Performances
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic took control once again with an impressive double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in only 21 minutes of action. Doncic shot 50% from the field and from behind the arc, while tacking on 6 rebounds. Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar added 10 points of his own in 20 minutes played.
Group B – Belgrade, Serbia: Italy 90, Puerto Rico 83
Game Summary
Italy held on late against Puerto Rico to advance into a semifinal spot for Group B. A three-headed scoring machine in Nico Mannion, Simone Fontecchio and Achille Polonara produced 21 points each. Polonara contributed 11 rebounds to complete his double-double on the day. Puerto Rico’s Gian Cavell dropped a game-high 24 points in the loss.
NBA Player Performances
Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion had himself a game, as he tied for a team-high 21 points and dropped 6 assists. Mannion, although 6-for-10 from the line, made key free throws and passes down the stretch to keep Italy ahead.
Group A – Split, Croatia: Germany 69, Russia 67
Game Summary
Germany survived its game against Russia, and ultimately advanced to the semifinals after a two-point victory. Andrey Vorontsevich tallied a team-high 17 points on 66% shooting for Germany. Russia was held back by turnovers (21) and couldn’t withstand the final 4th-quarter run from Germany. Russia needed a 7-point (or more) win to advance.
NBA Player Performances
Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner produced 12 points in 19 minutes, while Washington Wizards’ Isaac Bonga was sidelined (DNP- Coaches Decision).
Group A – Kaunas, Lithuania: Lithuania 96, South Korea 57
Game Summary
Lithuania put on a show in front of its home fans on Thursday, trouncing South Korea 96-57 to advance to the semifinals. The home side absolutely dominated the glass, outrebounding South Korea 53-26. Lithuania were also dominant on the defensive side of the court as South Korea shot just 37% from the field. Lithuania will meet Poland in the semifinals before a potential matchup against Slovenia and Luka Doncic in the final.
NBA Player Performances
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas led the way for Lithuania, recording a double-double. He scored 15 on 6-for-8 shooting and also contributed 13 rebounds. Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis also had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Group B – Split, Croatia: Croatia 75, Tunisia 70
Game Summary
Croatia squeaked a five-point victory at home over Tunisia on Thursday, earning its spot in the semifinals. The team will now play Germany on Saturday to earn its spot in the final of the Croatia tournament. Tunisia scored 29 points in the third quarter to briefly take the lead but Mario Hezonja and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic led a comeback to eventually wrestle away the lead.
NBA Player Performances
Bogdanovic had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in a winning effort as he will look to lead his team to another Olympics appearance.
Group A – Belgrade, Serbia – Dominican Republic 94, Philippines 67
Game Summary
The Dominican Republic earned its spot in the semifinals on Thursday, beating Philippines handily 94-67. The Caribbean nation played stifling defense, forcing its opponent into 23 turnovers. Three players scored at least 20 points for the Dominican Republic with Victor Liz leading all scorers with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting. His team will play Italy in the semifinals.
Group B – Split, Croatia: Greece 105, China 80
Game Summary
Greece cruised into the tournament semifinals with a dominant victory over China. Greece led, 28-14, after the first quarter and never looked back. With the win, the Greeks secure second place in Group A and will face Turkey on Saturday with a trip to the tournament finals on the line.
Group B – Victoria, Canada: Czech Republic 80, Uruguay 79
Game Summary
Led by Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky, Czech Republic survived Uruguay’s second-half run and to advance out of Group B into the tournament semifinals. Czech Republic trailed after the first quarter but used a 19-0 second-quarter surge to pull away. Uruguay cut into the deficit late in the game, but Czech Republic was able to stave off the rally. They will face Canada on Saturday for a spot in the championship.
NBA Player Performances
Satoransky finished with 19 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds for the semifinal-bound Czech Republic.