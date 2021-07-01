FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament recap: July 1

Teams Qualified for Semifinals

Lithuania: Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Venezuela

Serbia: Dominican Republic, Italy, Puerto Rico, Serbia

Croatia: Brazil, Croatia, Germany, Mexico

Canada: Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Turkey

Saturday’s Semifinals Schedule*

Lithuania: Slovenia vs. Venezuela, 9:30 am; Lithuania vs. Poland, 12:30 pm

Serbia: Italy vs. Dominican Republic, 7 am; Serbia vs. Puerto Rico, 10 am

Croatia: Brazil vs. Mexico, 6:30 am; Germany vs. Croatia, 10 am

Canada: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 4:05 pm; Greece vs. Turkey, 7:35 pm

*All times listed in Eastern Time

Group B – Kaunas, Lithuania: Slovenia 112, Poland 77

Game Summary

Slovenia breezed past Poland in their second game of the Olympic qualifying tournament. A second quarter outburst led by Luka Doncic, Gregor Hrovat (16 points) and Klemen Prepelic (17 points) helped spark the victory. Slovenia outrebounded Poland by a significant margin (44-27) and also made 18 3-pointers, finishing 56% from deep. Slovenia will face Venezuela in the semifinals.

NBA Player Performances

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic took control once again with an impressive double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in only 21 minutes of action. Doncic shot 50% from the field and from behind the arc, while tacking on 6 rebounds. Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar added 10 points of his own in 20 minutes played.

Luka Doncic scores 18 against Poland

Group B – Belgrade, Serbia: Italy 90, Puerto Rico 83

Game Summary

Italy held on late against Puerto Rico to advance into a semifinal spot for Group B. A three-headed scoring machine in Nico Mannion, Simone Fontecchio and Achille Polonara produced 21 points each. Polonara contributed 11 rebounds to complete his double-double on the day. Puerto Rico’s Gian Cavell dropped a game-high 24 points in the loss.

NBA Player Performances

Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion had himself a game, as he tied for a team-high 21 points and dropped 6 assists. Mannion, although 6-for-10 from the line, made key free throws and passes down the stretch to keep Italy ahead.

Nico Mannion drops 21 on Puerto Rico

Group A – Split, Croatia: Germany 69, Russia 67

Game Summary

Germany survived its game against Russia, and ultimately advanced to the semifinals after a two-point victory. Andrey Vorontsevich tallied a team-high 17 points on 66% shooting for Germany. Russia was held back by turnovers (21) and couldn’t withstand the final 4th-quarter run from Germany. Russia needed a 7-point (or more) win to advance.

NBA Player Performances

Orlando Magic’s Moritz Wagner produced 12 points in 19 minutes, while Washington Wizards’ Isaac Bonga was sidelined (DNP- Coaches Decision).

Moritz Wagner added 12 points for Germany vs. Russia

Group A – Kaunas, Lithuania: Lithuania 96, South Korea 57

Game Summary

Lithuania put on a show in front of its home fans on Thursday, trouncing South Korea 96-57 to advance to the semifinals. The home side absolutely dominated the glass, outrebounding South Korea 53-26. Lithuania were also dominant on the defensive side of the court as South Korea shot just 37% from the field. Lithuania will meet Poland in the semifinals before a potential matchup against Slovenia and Luka Doncic in the final.

NBA Player Performances

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas led the way for Lithuania, recording a double-double. He scored 15 on 6-for-8 shooting and also contributed 13 rebounds. Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 against South Korea

Group B – Split, Croatia: Croatia 75, Tunisia 70

Game Summary

Croatia squeaked a five-point victory at home over Tunisia on Thursday, earning its spot in the semifinals. The team will now play Germany on Saturday to earn its spot in the final of the Croatia tournament. Tunisia scored 29 points in the third quarter to briefly take the lead but Mario Hezonja and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic led a comeback to eventually wrestle away the lead.

NBA Player Performances

Bogdanovic had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in a winning effort as he will look to lead his team to another Olympics appearance.

Group A – Belgrade, Serbia – Dominican Republic 94, Philippines 67

Game Summary

The Dominican Republic earned its spot in the semifinals on Thursday, beating Philippines handily 94-67. The Caribbean nation played stifling defense, forcing its opponent into 23 turnovers. Three players scored at least 20 points for the Dominican Republic with Victor Liz leading all scorers with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting. His team will play Italy in the semifinals.

Group B – Split, Croatia: Greece 105, China 80

Game Summary

Greece cruised into the tournament semifinals with a dominant victory over China. Greece led, 28-14, after the first quarter and never looked back. With the win, the Greeks secure second place in Group A and will face Turkey on Saturday with a trip to the tournament finals on the line.

Group B – Victoria, Canada: Czech Republic 80, Uruguay 79

Game Summary

Led by Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky, Czech Republic survived Uruguay’s second-half run and to advance out of Group B into the tournament semifinals. Czech Republic trailed after the first quarter but used a 19-0 second-quarter surge to pull away. Uruguay cut into the deficit late in the game, but Czech Republic was able to stave off the rally. They will face Canada on Saturday for a spot in the championship.

NBA Player Performances

Satoransky finished with 19 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds for the semifinal-bound Czech Republic.