Game Recap: Trail Blazers 99, Bucks 84

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- Gary Trent, Jr. continued his strong summer with a game-high 28 points to propel the Portland Trail Blazers to a 99-84 comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Cox Pavilion in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday night.

The two teams traded blows in the first half, and it was actually the Bucks (2-3) who took a 50-43 lead into halftime. However, it was all Trail Blazers (2-3) in the second half, as they outscored Milwaukee by a 56-34 margin over the final 20 minutes. Ultimately, Portland enjoyed a 50.6 percent to 41.6 percent edge in shooting and won the battle of the boards by a 42-31 margin.

Trent added eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Jarnell Stokes chipped in 19 points and four rebounds. Demetrius Jackson supplied 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Gian Clavell managed 10 points, two rebounds and one steal. Devin Robinson registered eight points, four rebounds and one steal.

Bonzie Colson led the Bucks with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rayjon Tucker delivered 13 points, three assists, one rebound and two steals. Xavier Munford managed 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Fletcher Magee and Matt Farrell posted 12 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

This concludes summer league play for both squads.