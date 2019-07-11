2019 Free Agency
Reports: Marcus Morris spurning Spurs for deal with Knicks

From NBA Twitter reports

Jul 11, 2019 7:37 PM ET

Forward Marcus Morris spent the last two seasons with the Celtics.

According to multiple reports, an offer by the San Antonio Spurs to free-agent forward Marcus Morris has been pulled, leaving the eight-year veteran to sign a one-year, $15-million deal with the New York Knicks. The Spurs will reportedly opt instead for fourth-year forward Trey Lyles, who spent the last two years with the Denver Nuggets after originally being drafted No. 12 overall by the Utah Jazz in 2012.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, with Shams Charania of The Athletic following through with additional detail.

Charania reported that Morris hopes for a clean break with San Antonio:

Forward Marcus Morris tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium on reopening his free agency and signing with the Knicks on a one-year, $15M deal: “I had to make this decision based on the best situation for me and my family. This is no knock on the Spurs. I have respect for them.”

