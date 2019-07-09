NBA Offseason 2019: July 9 roundup

Keep up on all the latest news, reports and more as the offseason rolls along.

July 9

Report: Wolves aren't matching Grizzlies' offer for Tyus Jones

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't going to match the Memphis Grizzlies three-year offer sheet to free agent guard Tyus Jones, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones, a four-year veteran, all with the Timberwolves, was a first-round pick (No. 24) in 2015. He averaged 22.9 minutes per game this past season, with 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

-- 11:58 p.m. ET (July 9)

Report: Magic re-sign Birch

Free agent forward Khem Birch has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal to return to the Orlando Magic, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Birch, undrafted out of Nevada-Las Vegas/Canada, has played two season with the Magic. The 26-year-old center averaged 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.9 minutes during the 2018-19 season.

-- 10: 15 p.m. ET (July 9)

Report: Bucks waive Leuer

The Bucks have waived forward Jon Leuer, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Leuer was acquired by Milwaukee in a trade with the Pistons for Tony Snell and the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Bucks free up cap space with the move.

The 30-year-old veteran played in 41 games for the Pistons last season.

-- 5:23 p.m. ET (July 9)

Morris reportedly reconsidering deal with Spurs

Marcus Morris reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs on July 6. It seems he may be having second thoughts on that, though, and could be headed back to the Eastern Conference.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and Mark J. Spears and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Morris is considering a move to the New York Knicks, who are offering him a one-year, $15 million deal, Haynes reports. To make room for the potential Morris signing, the Spurs dealt Davis Bertans to the Washington Wizards to free up salary-cap room.

Morris spent last the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics, serving as a standout reserve for them. In the 2018-19 season, Morris averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

In other news related to the Knicks, they are reworking the two-year, $21 million deal both sides agreed to with guard Reggie Bullock, Wojnarowski reports. Bullock's agent, David Bauman, told ESPN the Knicks and his client are re-evaluating Bullock's fitness to play a full season in 2019-20.

-- 5:20 p.m. ET (July 9)

