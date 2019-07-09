2019 NBA Summer League
Game Recap: Jazz 93, Trail Blazers 93

Jul 9, 2019 8:25 PM ET

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

Tony Bradley totaled 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 97-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

The Jazz won a tight contest on Tuesday, and Portland kept it close, cutting the lead to 95-93 with two seconds remaining. A pair of Bradley free throws, however, iced the game for the Jazz.

Tanner McGrew added 17 points and four rebounds for Utah (2-1), and Josh Sharma scored 13. George King contributed 10 points and three assists. 

Anfernee Simons exploded for a game-high 35 points, including six made threes. Gary Trent, Jr. added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Portland (1-2), and first-round rookie Nassir Little finished with four points, two rebounds and a steal. 

