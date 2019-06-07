Aches and pains nabbing Golden State's spotlight in Finals

“It just sucks missing a Finals game,” Thompson said. “It's the NBA Finals and this is what we work our whole lives for. But I would rather miss one game than an entire series. So, it wasn't the end of the world.”

hompson, who had played in 120 consecutive playoff games prior to skipping Game 3, sat and watched from the Warriors’ bench as Toronto won at Oracle Arena to take its 2-1 lead. The experience made him hungrier still to return to the fray.

“I think I can impact Game 4 by doing what I do -- that’s getting buckets and getting stops,” said Thompson, who is averaging 23 points per game in The Finals and is one of Golden State’s best defensive players.

“Just being able to guard their guards out there. They looked comfortable yesterday,” Thompson said. “They were playing in great rhythm. So it makes you mad. You want to get out there and stop them.”

Durant presumably wants to get out there and score, at least. He has not played since May 8 and missing a month of the postseason has some fans impatient for Durant’s return (and others convinced he won’t return at all).

Kerr acknowledged Thursday he might have contributed to the confusion, mistakenly fast-tracking Durant’s recovery timeline when he spoke to reporters before Game 3.

“There was no setback,” Kerr said. “I was hoping that today would be the day when he couldget out on the floor. It's not going to be today. It's going to be probably tomorrow, the following day, the next couple of days. So the hope would be that he could still make it back at the end of the series.”

Game 5 is Monday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (9 ET, ABC), and Game 6 (if needed) is Thursday at Oracle (9 ET, ABC).

Kerr said he “probably misspoke” when he suggested Durant might play Friday. “I'm getting asked a million questions every day,” Kerr said, “and so sometimes I might answer something that doesn't jibe perfectly with what the training staff saw that morning.”

Looney? The lanky and mobile 6-foot-9 big man averaged 10 ppg and shot 78.3 percent in the Western Conference finals. He had nine points in Game 1 of The Finals before suffering the non-displaced fracture to his upper chest in Game 2. Golden State misses his defensive versatility and his offense near the rim.

But Kerr said his initial comments to reporters, based on views Looney was done till next season, needed clarification. “We're gathering information, a second-opinion type thing, and so it's sort of open,” Kerr said. “It's an open question. We are looking at all of our options and his options.”

The Warriors can maintain stiff upper lips and repeat the NBA’s “next man up” mantra. In truth, though, certain players stepping up or going down matter more than others.