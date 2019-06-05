2019 NBA Finals
Warriors’ Klay Thompson out for Game 3

Jun 5, 2019 8:48 PM ET

Klay Thompson injured his left hamstring late in Sunday's Game 2.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson will not play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Veteran guard Shaun Livingston will start in his place.

The Golden Warriors guard’s status remained uncertain three days after he sustained a mild left hamstring strain. Thompson, who had been listed as questionable, was evaluated by the training staff before tipoff.

Thompson did some running and shooting earlier in the day but Kerr says the Warriors weren’t going to play him “if there’s risk.”

The two-time defending champion Warriors and Toronto Raptors are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists this postseason, including 23.0 points through the first two finals games.

