2019 NBA Playoffs
2019 NBA Playoffs

Durant heads to locker room with strained right calf

May 9, 2019 12:28 AM ET

 

Durant left the game after a right leg injury that happened without contact.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Golden State star Kevin Durant has left Game 5 of the Warriors' playoff series against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.

Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper with 2:11 left in the third quarter. The team says he will not return.
 

Durant had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists Wednesday night. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was averaging 35.4 points in the playoffs coming into the day.

The best-of-seven series was tied at two games apiece. Game 6 is Friday back in Houston.
 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.