Eighty-nine early entry candidates withdraw from 2019 Draft

NEW YORK -- Eighty-nine players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 10, 2019, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The following 89 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2019 NBA Draft:
Player | School | Status
Milan Acquaah | California Baptist | Sophomore
Bryce Aiken | Harvard | Junior
Al-Wajid Aminu | North Florida | Junior
Desmond Bane | TCU | Junior
Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky | Freshman
Troy Baxter Jr. | FGCU | Sophomore
Kerry Blackshear Jr. | Virginia Tech | Junior
Phil Bledsoe | Glenville State (WV) | Junior
DaQuan Bracey | Louisiana Tech | Junior
Keith Braxton | St. Francis (PA) | Junior
Nico Carvacho | Colorado State | Junior
Yoeli Childs | BYU | Junior
RJ Cole | Howard | Sophomore
Anthony Cowan Jr. | Maryland | Junior
Jarron Cumberland | Cincinnati | Junior
Caleb Daniels | Tulane | Sophomore
Tulio Da Silva | Missouri State | Junior
Javin DeLaurier | Duke | Junior
Silvio De Sousa | Kansas | Sophomore
Mamadi Diakite | Virginia | Junior
Alpha Diallo | Providence | Junior
James Dickey | UNCG | Junior
David DiLeo | Central Michigan | Junior
Davon Dillard | Shaw (NC) | Junior
Devon Dotson | Kansas | Freshman
Aljami Durham | Indiana | Sophomore
CJ Elleby | Washington State | Freshman
Steven Enoch | Louisville | Junior
Jaylen Fisher | TCU | Junior
Savion Flagg | Texas A&M | Sophomore
Eugene German | Northern Illinois | Junior
TJ Gibbs | Notre Dame | Junior
Quentin Goodin | Xavier | Junior
Tony Goodwin II | Redemption Christian Acad. (MA) | Post-Graduate
Kellan Grady | Davidson | Sophomore
Devonte Green | Indiana | Junior
Quentin Grimes | Kansas | Freshman
Jon Axel Gudmundsson | Davidson | Junior
Jerrick Harding | Weber State | Junior
Kevon Harris | Stephen F. Austin | Junior
Jayce Johnson | Utah | Junior
Markell Johnson | North Carolina State | Junior
Tyrique Jones | Xavier | Junior
Nathan Knight | William & Mary | Junior
Anthony Lamb | Vermont | Junior
A.J. Lawson | South Carolina | Freshman
Tevin Mack | Alabama | Junior
Malik Maitland | Bethune-Cookman | Guard
Jermaine Marrow | Hampton | Junior
Naji Marshall | Xavier | Sophomore
Skylar Mays | LSU | Junior
Davion Mintz | Creighton | Junior
EJ Montgomery | Kentucky | Freshman
Andrew Nembhard | Florida | Freshman
Joel Ntambwe | UNLV | Freshman
Jordan Nwora | Louisville | Sophomore
Devonte Patterson | Prairie View A&M | Junior
Reggie Perry | Mississippi State | Freshman
Filip Petrusev | Gonzaga | Freshman
Jalen Pickett | Siena | Freshman
Cletrell Pope | Bethune-Cookman | Junior
Nik Popovic | Boston College | Junior
Myles Powell | Seton Hall | Junior
Payton Pritchard | Oregon | Junior
Neemias Queta | Utah State | Freshman
Nick Richards | Kentucky | Sophomore
LaQuincy Rideau | South Florida | Junior
Kevin Samuel | TCU | Freshman
Paul Scruggs | Xavier | Sophomore
Josh Sharkey | Samford | Junior
Nike Sibande | Miami (OH) | Sophomore
Ja’Vonte Smart | LSU | Freshman
Justin Smith | Indiana | Sophomore
Derrik Smits | Valparaiso | Junior
Xavier Sneed | Kansas State | Junior
Lamar Stevens | Penn State | Junior
Marlon Taylor | LSU | Junior
Ethan Thompson | Oregon State | Sophomore
Killian Tillie | Gonzaga | Junior
Donnie Tillman | Utah | Sophomore
Tres Tinkle | Oregon State | Junior
Obi Toppin | Dayton | Freshman
Justin Turner | Bowling Green | Sophomore
Kaleb Wesson | Ohio State | Sophomore
Jimmy Whitt Jr. | SMU | Junior
Joe Wieskamp | Iowa | Freshman
Charles Williams | Howard | Junior
Emmitt Williams | LSU | Freshman
Holland Woods II | Portland State | Sophomore