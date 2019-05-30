Eighty-nine early entry candidates withdraw from 2019 Draft

NEW YORK -- Eighty-nine players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 10, 2019, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The following 89 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2019 NBA Draft:

Player | School | Status

Milan Acquaah | California Baptist | Sophomore

Bryce Aiken | Harvard | Junior

Al-Wajid Aminu | North Florida | Junior

Desmond Bane | TCU | Junior

Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky | Freshman

Troy Baxter Jr. | FGCU | Sophomore

Kerry Blackshear Jr. | Virginia Tech | Junior

Phil Bledsoe | Glenville State (WV) | Junior

DaQuan Bracey | Louisiana Tech | Junior

Keith Braxton | St. Francis (PA) | Junior

Nico Carvacho | Colorado State | Junior

Yoeli Childs | BYU | Junior

RJ Cole | Howard | Sophomore

Anthony Cowan Jr. | Maryland | Junior

Jarron Cumberland | Cincinnati | Junior

Caleb Daniels | Tulane | Sophomore

Tulio Da Silva | Missouri State | Junior

Javin DeLaurier | Duke | Junior

Silvio De Sousa | Kansas | Sophomore

Mamadi Diakite | Virginia | Junior

Alpha Diallo | Providence | Junior

James Dickey | UNCG | Junior

David DiLeo | Central Michigan | Junior

Davon Dillard | Shaw (NC) | Junior

Devon Dotson | Kansas | Freshman

Aljami Durham | Indiana | Sophomore

CJ Elleby | Washington State | Freshman

Steven Enoch | Louisville | Junior

Jaylen Fisher | TCU | Junior

Savion Flagg | Texas A&M | Sophomore

Eugene German | Northern Illinois | Junior

TJ Gibbs | Notre Dame | Junior

Quentin Goodin | Xavier | Junior

Tony Goodwin II | Redemption Christian Acad. (MA) | Post-Graduate

Kellan Grady | Davidson | Sophomore

Devonte Green | Indiana | Junior

Quentin Grimes | Kansas | Freshman

Jon Axel Gudmundsson | Davidson | Junior

Jerrick Harding | Weber State | Junior

Kevon Harris | Stephen F. Austin | Junior

Jayce Johnson | Utah | Junior

Markell Johnson | North Carolina State | Junior

Tyrique Jones | Xavier | Junior

Nathan Knight | William & Mary | Junior

Anthony Lamb | Vermont | Junior

A.J. Lawson | South Carolina | Freshman

Tevin Mack | Alabama | Junior

Malik Maitland | Bethune-Cookman | Guard

Jermaine Marrow | Hampton | Junior

Naji Marshall | Xavier | Sophomore

Skylar Mays | LSU | Junior

Davion Mintz | Creighton | Junior

EJ Montgomery | Kentucky | Freshman

Andrew Nembhard | Florida | Freshman

Joel Ntambwe | UNLV | Freshman

Jordan Nwora | Louisville | Sophomore

Devonte Patterson | Prairie View A&M | Junior

Reggie Perry | Mississippi State | Freshman

Filip Petrusev | Gonzaga | Freshman

Jalen Pickett | Siena | Freshman

Cletrell Pope | Bethune-Cookman | Junior

Nik Popovic | Boston College | Junior

Myles Powell | Seton Hall | Junior

Payton Pritchard | Oregon | Junior

Neemias Queta | Utah State | Freshman

Nick Richards | Kentucky | Sophomore

LaQuincy Rideau | South Florida | Junior

Kevin Samuel | TCU | Freshman

Paul Scruggs | Xavier | Sophomore

Josh Sharkey | Samford | Junior

Nike Sibande | Miami (OH) | Sophomore

Ja’Vonte Smart | LSU | Freshman

Justin Smith | Indiana | Sophomore

Derrik Smits | Valparaiso | Junior

Xavier Sneed | Kansas State | Junior

Lamar Stevens | Penn State | Junior

Marlon Taylor | LSU | Junior

Ethan Thompson | Oregon State | Sophomore

Killian Tillie | Gonzaga | Junior

Donnie Tillman | Utah | Sophomore

Tres Tinkle | Oregon State | Junior

Obi Toppin | Dayton | Freshman

Justin Turner | Bowling Green | Sophomore

Kaleb Wesson | Ohio State | Sophomore

Jimmy Whitt Jr. | SMU | Junior

Joe Wieskamp | Iowa | Freshman

Charles Williams | Howard | Junior

Emmitt Williams | LSU | Freshman

Holland Woods II | Portland State | Sophomore