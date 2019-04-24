NBA announces early entry candidates for 2019 NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association announced today that 233 players -- 175 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 58 international players -- have filed as early entry candidates for the 2019 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.
Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 10. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, underclassmen who have entered the 2019 Draft must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29.
Following is the list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who have applied for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR 2019 NBA DRAFT
|Player
|School
|Height
|Status
|Milan Acquaah
|California Baptist
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Bryce Aiken
|Harvard
|6-0
|Junior
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Virginia Tech
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Al-Wajid Aminu
|North Florida
|6-7
|Junior
|Desmond Bane
|TCU
|6-5
|Junior
|RJ Barrett
|Duke
|6-7
|Freshman
|Charles Bassey
|Western Kentucky
|6-11
|Freshman
|Tyus Battle
|Syracuse
|6-6
|Junior
|Troy Baxter Jr.
|FGCU
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Darius Bazley
|Princeton HS (OH)
|6-9
|Post-Graduate
|Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|Virginia Tech
|6-10
|Junior
|Phil Bledsoe
|Glenville State (WV)
|6-6
|Junior
|Bol Bol
|Oregon
|7-2
|Freshman
|Marques Bolden
|Duke
|6-11
|Junior
|Jordan Bone
|Tennessee
|6-3
|Junior
|Ky Bowman
|Boston College
|6-1
|Junior
|DaQuan Bracey
|Louisiana Tech
|5-11
|Junior
|Keith Braxton
|St. Francis (PA)
|6-4
|Junior
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Michigan
|6-7
|Freshman
|Oshae Brissett
|Syracuse
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Armoni Brooks
|Houston
|6-3
|Junior
|Charlie Brown Jr.
|St. Joseph’s
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Moses Brown
|UCLA
|7-1
|Freshman
|Nico Carvacho
|Colorado State
|6-11
|Junior
|Yoeli Childs
|BYU
|6-8
|Junior
|Brandon Clarke
|Gonzaga
|6-8
|Junior
|Nicolas Claxton
|Georgia
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Amir Coffey
|Minnesota
|6-8
|Junior
|RJ Cole
|Howard
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Tyler Cook
|Iowa
|6-9
|Junior
|Anthony Cowan Jr.
|Maryland
|6-0
|Junior
|Jarrett Culver
|Texas Tech
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jarron Cumberland
|Cincinnati
|6-5
|Junior
|Caleb Daniels
|Tulane
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Tulio Da Silva
|Missouri State
|6-8
|Junior
|Aubrey Dawkins
|UCF
|6-6
|Junior
|Javin DeLaurier
|Duke
|6-10
|Junior
|Silvio De Sousa
|Kansas
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Mamadi Diakite
|Virginia
|6-9
|Junior
|Alpha Diallo
|Providence
|6-7
|Junior
|James Dickey
|UNCG
|6-10
|Junior
|David DiLeo
|Central Michigan
|6-7
|Junior
|Davon Dillard
|Shaw (NC)
|6-5
|Junior
|Luguentz Dort
|Arizona State
|6-4
|Freshman
|Devon Dotson
|Kansas
|6-2
|Freshman
|Jason Draggs
|Lee College (TX)
|6-9
|Freshman
|Aljami Durham
|Indiana
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Carsen Edwards
|Purdue
|6-1
|Junior
|CJ Elleby
|Washington State
|6-6
|Freshman
|Steven Enoch
|Louisville
|6-10
|Junior
|Bruno Fernando
|Maryland
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Jaylen Fisher
|TCU
|6-2
|Junior
|Savion Flagg
|Texas A&M
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Daniel Gafford
|Arkansas
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Darius Garland
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|Freshman
|Eugene German
|Northern Illinois
|6-0
|Junior
|TJ Gibbs
|Notre Dame
|6-3
|Junior
|Quentin Goodin
|Xavier
|6-4
|Junior
|Tony Goodwin II
|Redemption Christian Acad. (MA)
|6-6
|Post-Graduate
|Kellan Grady
|Davidson
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Devonte Green
|Indiana
|6-3
|Junior
|Quentin Grimes
|Kansas
|6-5
|Freshman
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|Davidson
|6-4
|Junior
|Kyle Guy
|Virginia
|6-2
|Junior
|Rui Hachimura
|Gonzaga
|6-8
|Junior
|Jaylen Hands
|UCLA
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Jerrick Harding
|Weber State
|6-1
|Junior
|Jared Harper
|Auburn
|5-11
|Junior
|Kevon Harris
|Stephen F. Austin
|6-6
|Junior
|Jaxson Hayes
|Texas
|6-11
|Freshman
|Dewan Hernandez
|Miami
|6-11
|Junior
|Tyler Herro
|Kentucky
|6-5
|Freshman
|Amir Hinton
|Shaw (NC)
|6-5
|Junior
|Jaylen Hoard
|Wake Forest
|6-8
|Freshman
|Daulton Hommes
|Point Loma Nazarene (CA)
|6-8
|Junior
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Iowa State
|6-4
|Freshman
|De’Andre Hunter
|Virginia
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Ty Jerome
|Virginia
|6-5
|Junior
|Jayce Johnson
|Utah
|7-0
|Junior
|Keldon Johnson
|Kentucky
|6-6
|Freshman
|Markell Johnson
|North Carolina State
|6-1
|Junior
|Tyrique Jones
|Xavier
|6-9
|Junior
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|Florida State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Sacha Killeya-Jones
|NC State
|6-11
|Junior
|Louis King
|Oregon
|6-9
|Freshman
|V.J. King
|Louisville
|6-6
|Junior
|Nathan Knight
|William & Mary
|6-10
|Junior
|Sagaba Konate
|West Virginia
|6-8
|Junior
|Martin Krampelj
|Creighton
|6-9
|Junior
|Romeo Langford
|Indiana
|6-6
|Freshman
|Cameron Lard
|Iowa State
|6-9
|Sophomore
|A.J. Lawson
|South Carolina
|6-6
|Freshman
|Dedric Lawson
|Kansas
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Lecque
|Brewster Academy (NH)
|6-3
|Post-Graduate
|Jacob Ledoux
|Texas-Permian Basin
|6-3
|Junior
|Nassir Little
|North Carolina
|6-6
|Freshman
|Tevin Mack
|Alabama
|6-6
|Junior
|Malik Maitland
|Bethune-Cookman
|5-9
|Guard
|Trevor Manuel
|Olivet (MI)
|6-9
|Junior
|Jermaine Marrow
|Hampton
|6-0
|Junior
|Naji Marshall
|Xavier
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Charles Matthews
|Michigan
|6-6
|Junior
|Skylar Mays
|LSU
|6-4
|Junior
|Jalen McDaniels
|San Diego State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Davion Mintz
|Creighton
|6-3
|Junior
|EJ Montgomery
|Kentucky
|6-10
|Freshman
|Ja Morant
|Murray State
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Andrew Nembhard
|Florida
|6-5
|Freshman
|Kouat Noi
|TCU
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Zach Norvell Jr.
|Gonzaga
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jaylen Nowell
|Washington
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Joel Ntambwe
|UNLV
|6-9
|Freshman
|Jordan Nwora
|Louisville
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Chuma Okeke
|Auburn
|6-8
|Sophomore
|KZ Okpala
|Stanford
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Miye Oni
|Yale
|6-6
|Junior
|Devonte Patterson
|Prairie View A&M
|6-7
|Junior
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|6-10
|Freshman
|Lamar Peters
|Mississippi State
|6-0
|Junior
|Filip Petrusev
|Gonzaga
|6-11
|Freshman
|Jalen Pickett
|Siena
|6-4
|Freshman
|Shamorie Ponds
|St. John’s
|6-1
|Junior
|Jordan Poole
|Michigan
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Cletrell Pope
|Bethune-Cookman
|6-9
|Junior
|Nik Popovic
|Boston College
|6-11
|Junior
|Jontay Porter
|Missouri
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|USC
|6-6
|Freshman
|Myles Powell
|Seton Hall
|6-2
|Junior
|Payton Pritchard
|Oregon
|6-2
|Junior
|Neemias Queta
|Utah State
|6-11
|Freshman
|Brandon Randolph
|Arizona
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Cam Reddish
|Duke
|6-8
|Freshman
|Isaiah Reese
|Canisius
|6-5
|Junior
|Naz Reid
|LSU
|6-10
|Freshman
|Nick Richards
|Kentucky
|6-11
|Sophomore
|LaQuincy Rideau
|South Florida
|6-1
|Junior
|Austin Robinson
|Kentucky Christian
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Isaiah Roby
|Nebraska
|6-8
|Junior
|Ayinde Russell
|Morehouse
|6-3
|Junior
|Kevin Samuel
|TCU
|6-11
|Freshman
|Paul Scruggs
|Xavier
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Samir Sehic
|Tulane
|6-9
|Junior
|Josh Sharkey
|Samford
|5-10
|Junior
|Simisola Shittu
|Vanderbilt
|6-10
|Freshman
|Nike Sibande
|Miami (OH)
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Justin Simon
|St. John’s
|6-5
|Junior
|D’Marcus Simonds
|Georgia State
|6-3
|Junior
|Ja’Vonte Smart
|LSU
|6-4
|Freshman
|Justin Smith
|Indiana
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Derrik Smits
|Valparaiso
|7-1
|Junior
|Lamar Stevens
|Penn State
|6-8
|Junior
|Jalen Sykes
|St. Clair College (Canada)
|6-5
|Junior
|Marlon Taylor
|LSU
|6-6
|Junior
|Ethan Thompson
|Oregon State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Killian Tillie
|Gonzaga
|6-10
|Junior
|Donnie Tillman
|Utah
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Tres Tinkle
|Oregon State
|6-8
|Junior
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|6-9
|Freshman
|Rayjon Tucker
|Arkansas-Little Rock
|6-5
|Junior
|Justin Turner
|Bowling Green
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Nick Ward
|Michigan State
|6-8
|Junior
|PJ Washington Jr.
|Kentucky
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Tremont Waters
|LSU
|5-11
|Sophomore
|Kaleb Wesson
|Ohio State
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Coby White
|North Carolina
|6-5
|Freshman
|Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|SMU
|6-3
|Junior
|Joe Wieskamp
|Iowa
|6-6
|Freshman
|Lindell Wigginton
|Iowa State
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Kris Wilkes
|UCLA
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Charles Williams
|Howard
|6-6
|Junior
|Emmitt Williams
|LSU
|6-7
|Freshman
|Grant Williams
|Tennessee
|6-7
|Junior
|Zion Williamson
|Duke
|6-7
|Freshman
|Holland Woods II
|Portland State
|6-0
|Sophomore
|Kenny Wooten
|Oregon
|6-9
|Sophomore
* * *
The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft:
|Player
|Team/Country of Team
|Height
|Status
|Dikembe Andre
|Paulistano (Brazil)
|6-9
|1999 DOB
|Darko Bajo
|Cedevita (Croatia)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Aleksander Balcerowski
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|7-1
|2000 DOB
|Goga Bitadze
|Buducnost (Montenegro)
|7-0
|1999 DOB
|Vrenz Bleijenbergh
|Antwerp (Belgium)
|6-9
|2000 DOB
|Adrian Bogucki
|Radom (Poland)
|7-1
|1999 DOB
|Leandro Bolmaro
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-6
|2000 DOB
|Ognjen Carapic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-4
|1998 DOB
|Leo Cizmic
|Girona (Spain)
|6-8
|1998 DOB
|Digue Diawara
|Pau Orthez (France)
|6-9
|1998 DOB
|Nenad Dimitrijevic
|Joventut (Spain)
|6-1
|1998 DOB
|Felipe Dos Anjos
|Melilla (Spain)
|7-2
|1998 DOB
|Yago Dos Santos
|Paulistano (Brazil)
|5-10
|1999 DOB
|Sekou Doumbouya
|Limoges (France)
|6-8
|2000 DOB
|Henri Drell
|Baunach (Germany)
|6-9
|2000 DOB
|Paul Eboua
|Roseto (Italy)
|6-8
|2000 DOB
|Osas Ehigiator
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Biram Faye
|Avila (Spain)
|6-9
|2000 DOB
|Ivan Fevrier
|Levallois (France)
|6-9
|1999 DOB
|Aleix Font
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-4
|1998 DOB
|Philipp Herkenhoff
|Vechta (Germany)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Dalibor Ilic
|Igokea (Bosnia)
|6-8
|2000 DOB
|Matas Jogela
|Dzukija (Lithuania)
|6-6
|1998 DOB
|Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
|Holargos (Greece)
|6-6
|1999 DOB
|Mate Kalajzic
|Split (Croatia)
|6-2
|1998 DOB
|Lukasz Kolenda
|Trefl Sopot (Poland)
|6-5
|1999 DOB
|Marcos Louzada Silva
|Franca (Brazil)
|6-5
|1999 DOB
|Andrija Marjanovic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Gytis Masiulis
|Neptunas (Lithuania)
|6-9
|1998 DOB
|Jonas Mattisseck
|Alba Berlin (Germany)
|6-5
|2000 DOB
|William McDowell-White
|Baunach (Germany)
|6-5
|1998 DOB
|Nikita Mikhailovskii
|Avtodor (Russia)
|6-6
|2000 DOB
|Nikola Miskovic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Adam Mokoka
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-5
|1998 DOB
|Muhaymin Mustafa
|Tofas (Turkey)
|6-5
|1999 DOB
|Toni Nakic
|Sibenik (Croatia)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Abdoulaye N’Doye
|Cholet (France)
|6-7
|1998 DOB
|Tanor Ngom
|Ryerson (Canada)
|7-2
|1998 DOB
|Joshua Obiesie
|Wurzburg (Germany)
|6-6
|2000 DOB
|David Okeke
|Fiat Torino (Italy)
|6-8
|1998 DOB
|Louis Olinde
|Brose Baskets (Germany)
|6-9
|1998 DOB
|Zoran Paunovic
|FMP (Serbia)
|6-7
|2000 DOB
|Dino Radoncic
|Murcia (Spain)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Sander Raieste
|Baskonia (Spain)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Neal Sako
|Levallois (France)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Luka Samanic
|Olimpija (Slovenia)
|6-10
|2000 DOB
|Tadas Sedekerskis
|Baskonia (Spain)
|6-8
|1998 DOB
|Njegos Sikiras
|Tormes (Spain)
|6-9
|1999 DOB
|Borisa Simanic
|Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
|6-11
|1998 DOB
|Deividas Sirvydis
|Rytas (Lithuania)
|6-7
|2000 DOB
|Khadim Sow
|ASVEL (France)
|6-11
|1999 DOB
|Filip Stanic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Michael Uchendu
|Coruna (Spain)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Bastien Vautier
|Nancy (France)
|6-11
|1998 DOB
|Arnas Velicka
|Tartu Ulikool (Estonia)
|6-4
|1999 DOB
|Warren Woghiren
|Cholet (France)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Arturs Zagars
|Joventut (Spain)
|6-3
|2000 DOB
|Yovel Zoosman
|Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
|6-7
|1998 DOB