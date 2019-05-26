2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

Report: Raptors optimistic Anunoby could return during Finals

From NBA Twitter reports

May 26, 2019 5:56 PM ET

OG Anunoby has missed the entire postseason after having an appendectomy April 12.

The Raptors punched their ticket to the franchise's first NBA Finals, and they could get a key piece back for their matchup with the Warriors.

According to Ryan Wolstat, the Raptors are 'quietly optimistic' forward OG Anunoby will return at some point during The Finals, which begin Thursday. 

Anunoby has missed the entire postseason after having an appendectomy April 12. Anunoby was seen working out before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in Toronto.

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game and served as one of Toronto's best defenders.

The Finals start Thursday night in Toronto (9 ET, ABC).

 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.