Report: Raptors optimistic Anunoby could return during Finals

The Raptors punched their ticket to the franchise's first NBA Finals, and they could get a key piece back for their matchup with the Warriors.

According to Ryan Wolstat, the Raptors are 'quietly optimistic' forward OG Anunoby will return at some point during The Finals, which begin Thursday.

Per sources, the Raptors are quietly optimistic that they’ll get OG Anunoby back at some point vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals. They don’t know for sure, but spacing of games should help. Also long breaks between most games helps Kawhi quite a bit. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 26, 2019

Anunoby has missed the entire postseason after having an appendectomy April 12. Anunoby was seen working out before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in Toronto.

OG Anunoby is out here getting some (very) light work in. First time I've seen him on the court pre-game since the appendectomy. pic.twitter.com/KZVpLylxfz — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 25, 2019

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game and served as one of Toronto's best defenders.

The Finals start Thursday night in Toronto (9 ET, ABC).