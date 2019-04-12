Playoffs 2019 East First Round: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7)

Report: Raptors' Anunoby (appendectomy) to miss 2 weeks

The Toronto Raptors will begin their quest for their first Finals down a key rotation player.

The team announced today that forward OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy and had surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital on Thursday. While the team said there was no timetable for his return, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports via Twitter that Anunoby is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

The Raptors, the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed, open their first-round series with the Orlando Magic on Saturday (5 ET, ESPN).

