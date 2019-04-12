2019 NBA Playoffs
2019 NBA Playoffs

Report: Raptors' Anunoby (appendectomy) to miss 2 weeks

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 12, 2019 12:47 PM ET

OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy on Thursday.

The Toronto Raptors will begin their quest for their first Finals down a key rotation player. 

Raptors-Magic series preview | Raptors-Magic series hub

The team announced today that forward OG Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy and had surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital on Thursday. While the team said there was no timetable for his return, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports via Twitter that Anunoby is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.

The Raptors, the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, open their first-round series with the Orlando Magic on Saturday (5 ET, ESPN). 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.