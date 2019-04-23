Reports: Lakers, Lue set date for second interview

The Los Angeles Lakers and former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue have reportedly set a date for a second interview. Per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Lakers are planning to meet with Lue on Wednesday to further discuss their coaching vacancy.

Last Friday, Lue and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had a sit-down interview in Newport Beach, writes Turner. This time around, Lue will talk with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss for the first time, as well as having another meeting with Pelinka as well.

In addition to this second interview with Lue, Turner writes, the Lakers are also planning to meet with Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard (on Tuesday) and have a second interview with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams (later this week).

Lue coached the Cavaliers from 2016-18, taking over in the middle of the 2015-16 season. He and James teamed to lead Cleveland to the 2016 NBA title as well as Finals appearances in '17 and '18. Lue was fired after Cleveland's 0-6 start this season, the Cavs' first since James left for the Lakers in free agency last summer.

Lue amassed a 128-83 record with the Cavs and won two previous titles as a reserve with the Lakers in '00 and '01.

Williams went 173-221 in five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, from 2010-15. The 2018-19 campaign was his first season back on an NBA bench after taking several years off following the death of his wife in a car accident.

Howard was a teammate of both James (when they were on the Miami Heat) and Pelinka (when they were players at the University of Michigan).

The Lakers have been without a coach since then-coach Luke Walton and the team agreed to part ways shortly after the 2018-19 season ended.