Report: Lakers meeting with Lue to discuss coaching vacancy

A familiar face from LeBron James' past is reportedly getting some face-to-face time with the Los Angeles Lakers' brass.

Tyronn Lue is meeting with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka today to discuss the team's coaching vacancy, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. This is the second candidate Pelinka will have met with, after he did so with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams on Tuesday.

Wojnarowski reports that Pelinka is expected to have a second visit with Williams in the coming future. Aside from Lue and Williams, Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard is also interviewing for the job, Wojnarowski reports. Howard was a teammate of both James (when they were on the Miami Heat) and Pelinka (when they were players at the University of Michigan).

The Lakers are still seeking a coach after parting ways with Luke Walton a week ago.

Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18, taking over in the middle of the 2015-16 season. He and James teamed to lead Cleveland to the 2016 NBA title as well as Finals appearances in '17 and '18. Lue was after Cleveland's 0-6 start this season, the Cavs' first since James left for the Lakers in free agency last summer.

Lue amassed a 128-83 record with the Cavs and won two previous titles as a reserve with the Lakers in '00 and '01.

Williams went 173-221 in five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, from 2010-15. The 2018-19 campaign was his first season back on an NBA bench after taking several years off following the death of his wife in a car accident.