Numbers preview: Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers had the luckiest video coordinators in the playoff field, because these two teams have known for a long time that they would be facing each other in the first round. They've had plenty of time to prepare and they even had two head-to-head meetings in the last couple of weeks to try some things out.

The Celtics are hoping to start fresh after a disappointing regular season. But they will be without Marcus Smart, who suffered a torn oblique muscle in the second-to-last game of the year. The Pacers can empathize, as they've been without their best player since January.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the East, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on TNT.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions