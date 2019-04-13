Numbers preview: Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

After a wild sequence of events over the last few days of the regular season, two of the five best teams in the league, statistically, will face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in point differential per 100 possessions. They were the league’s two best teams in that regard after the All-Star break.

But here they are, facing off in the 4-5 series in the Western Conference, and one of them won’t be making it out of the first round. It’s the league’s No. 2 offense vs. its No. 2 defense. It’s also the only first-round series that’s a rematch of a playoff series from last season. The Rockets would like another rematch with the defending champs, but there’s no looking past this particular opponent.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for the 4-5 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Houston Rockets (53-29)

Pace: 98.4 (27)

OffRtg: 114.8 (2)

DefRtg: 110.1 (18)

NetRtg: +4.8 (5)

Rockets notes – General:

Had the league’s best record (20-5) and its best point differential per 100 possessions (plus-10.7) after the All-Star break. Were 7.2 points per 100 possessions better in the first halves of games (plus-8.4) than they were in second halves (plus-1.2). Only Memphis saw a bigger half-to-half drop-off. The Rockets were the league’s best first quarter team, outscoring their opponents by 12.1 points per 100 possessions in the first period. That was the best mark for any team in any quarter this season. Had the league’s biggest points-in-the-paint discrepancy by a wide margin, getting outscored by 9.7 points in the paint per game. Worst rebounding team (both in regard to defensive rebounding percentage and total rebounding percentage) among those that made the playoffs.

Rockets 2018-19 shot profile Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,381 2,166 63.8% 13 30% 26 Other paint 345 885 39.0% 21 12% 28 Mid-range 169 391 43.2% 5 5% 30 Corner 3 347 940 36.9% 21 13% 1 Above-break 3 975 2,773 35.2% 11 39% 1 %FGA = Percentage of total shots

Rockets notes – Offense:

Took a league-high 51.8 percent of their shots from 3-point range. This was the third straight season in which they set new records for both 3-point makes and attempts. They had the four highest 3-point totals in games this season. They broke the all-time record with 26 on Dec. 19, tied it with another 26 on Apr. 2, and then broke it again with 27 on Apr. 7. Ranked last in both ball movement (277 passes per 24 minutes of possession) and player movement (10.2 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession), according to Second Spectrum tracking. 20.4 percent of their possessions were isolations, according to Synergy play-type tracking. That was more than double the rate of any other team. Only 24 percent of their points, the league’s lowest rate, came from reserves.

Rockets notes – Defense:

Rockets 2018-19 four factors Own/Opp. eFG% Rank OREB% Rank TO% Rank FTA Rate Rank Own 54.2% 4 26.9% 16 13.4% 9 0.279 6 Opponents 52.5% 18 30.0% 29 15.2% 7 0.274 25 eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained. TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions. FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

Rockets notes – Lineups:

James Harden and P.J. Tucker played 2,404 minutes together, most among any pair of teammates. The Rockets allowed 8.0 fewer points per 100 possessions with Chris Paul on the floor (103.2) than they did with Paul off the floor (111.2). That was the third biggest on-off DefRtg differential among players that played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team. Outscored their opponents by 7.6 points per 100 possessions in 1,130 total minutes with Paul and Harden on the floor, and by 9.7 points per 100 possessions in 727 minutes with Paul on the floor without Harden. Best on-court NetRtg among two-man combinations (minimum 500 minutes together): Capela and House. The Rockets have outscored their opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions in 552 minutes with the pair on the floor together. Only five percent of their minutes came from rookies (910 minutes) or second-year players (38 minutes). That was the league’s lowest rate.

Rockets notes – Individuals:

Utah Jazz (50-32)

Pace: 100.9 (14)

OffRtg: 110.2 (14)

DefRtg: 105.2 (2)

NetRtg: +5.0 (4)

Jazz notes – General:

Were 50-32, with the point differential of a team that was 56-26. That was the biggest difference between a team’s “expected wins” and its actual wins. Tied for the fewest games (33) that were within five points in the last five minutes. Their record in those games (15-18) was the worst among playoff teams.

Jazz 2018-19 shot profile Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,656 2,544 65.1% 6 36% 7 Other paint 385 1,023 37.6% 25 14% 22 Mid-range 280 726 38.6% 22 10% 26 Corner 3 317 840 37.7% 16 12% 2 Above-break 3 675 1,930 35.0% 12 27% 15 %FGA = Percentage of total shots

Jazz notes – Offense:

Jazz notes – Defense:

Jazz 2018-19 four factors Own/Opp. eFG% Rank OREB% Rank TO% Rank FTA Rate Rank Own 53.8% 5 27.5% 12 14.9% 27 0.295 3 Opponents 50.7% 2 24.1% 1 13.7% 14 0.251 13 eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained. TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions. FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

Jazz notes – Lineups:

Jazz notes – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Season series: Series tied, 2-2 (1-1 in both locations)

Oct. 24 @ Houston – Jazz 100, Rockets 89

Dec. 6 @ Utah – Jazz 118, Rockets 91

Dec. 17 @ Houston – Rockets 102, Jazz 97

Feb. 2 @ Utah – Rockets 125, Jazz 98

Pace: 103.0 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Houston OffRtg: 99.0 (21st vs. Utah)

Utah OffRtg: 100.0 (28th vs. Houston)

Individual matchups: HOU offense vs. UTA defense | UTA offense vs. HOU defense

Matchup notes:

***

