Nurkic exits in double overtime after suffering serious leg injury

Jusuf Nurkic suffered a serious left leg injury during the second overtime of Portland's 148-144 win over the Nets, forcing him to exit on a stretcher under the concerned watch of teammates, opponents and fans.

The Blazers big man was attempting to tip in a teammate's missed shot when he came down awkwardly in traffic, causing his leg to bend between the knee and ankle. He finished the game with 32 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals.

Nurkic is enjoying a career year, averaging 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals for fourth-place Portland. Despite Monday's win, Damian Lillard and the rest of Nurkic's Blazers teammates were subdued in the aftermath of losing one of their most valuable players in such a fashion.

"It's tough, man," Lillard admitted after the game. "We fight so hard all season long and our starting center, one of our main guys, goes down. On a big night for us, going into the postseason, it looked bad. It's kind of discouraging to see that. Especially with CJ [McCollum] being out, it's just another thing. More adversity, it seems like, at the wrong time. Like I said before, we've got to lean on each other even more. We've got to trust guys and count on guys to step up into his role and do it by committee."

Players from other teams, accustomed to going against Portland's physically imposing center, didn't hesitate to send well wishes, thoughts and prayers via social media.

Hate this part of the game. Prayers up for Nurkic! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 26, 2019

Prayers up for Nurkic!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 26, 2019

Nurkic🙏🏿 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) March 26, 2019

Man!! Prayers to Nurkic...🙏🏾 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) March 26, 2019

Damn... hate to see this. Get well soon big guy. #nurkic — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 26, 2019