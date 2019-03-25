McCollum to miss Blazers' four-game road trip

Portland will continue to determine its postseason seeding without its second-best player.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters on Monday that CJ McCollum will not accompany the team on its upcoming four-game road trip due to a lingering left knee strain suffered on March 16. The road swing includes stops at Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Minnesota.

McCollum is averaging 21.3 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field, including 38.0 percent from 3. The Blazers' offensive rating drops from 114.5 to 103.6 when McCollum sits, a mark worse than the league-worst Knicks (104.4).

Portland currently sits fourth in the West, two games ahead of the Clippers and one game behind third-place Houston.