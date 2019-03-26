Jusuf Nurkić Suffers Season-Ending Leg Injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 26, 2019) – Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sustained compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula with 2:22 remaining in the second overtime of Portland’s win over Brooklyn on Monday.

There is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In 72 games this season (all starts), Nurkic averaged career highs of 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.00 steal to go with 1.40 blocks. He shot a career-best 50.8% from the field and 77.3% from the foul line. Nurkic posted a career-high 36 double-doubles and led the Trail Blazers in rebounds 46 times, assists 12 times and points eight times. He ranks 15th in the NBA in rebounding and 16th in blocks.