New Orleans Pelicans sign Dairis Bertans

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Dairis Bertans. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bertans, 6-4, 183, has spent his entire professional career in Europe with stops in Latvia, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Most recently, the Latvian native has appeared in 37 games for Olympia Milano of Italy, averaging 6.1 points while shooting .495 from three-point range.

Bertans will wear No. 45 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16, including one two-way player (Trevon Bluiett). His brother, Davis Bertans, plays for the San Antonio Spurs.