Pelicans sign Josh Hart to 3-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed restricted free agent Josh Hart to a three-year extension worth up to $38 million with $12 million guaranteed.

The club announced the signing on Thursday without providing terms, but a person familiar with the situation provided the length and value of the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms have not been announced.

New Orleans acquired Hart from the Lakers as part of a three-team trade in 2019 that sent star forward Anthony Davis to Los Angeles and sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and multiple draft picks to the Pelicans.

Ball, who also was a restricted free agent this offseason, was dealt to Chicago in an Aug. 2 sign-and-trade that sent Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky to New Orleans.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Hart has played primarily shooting guard and small forward.

Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists in 47 games before a hand injury sidelined him for the final 25 games on the schedule. Hart routinely received playing time late in close games, regularly contributing timely 3-pointers, fast-break layups and rebounds.

Hart was the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Villanova. He has payed in 242 games with 65 starts in four pro seasons, averaging 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26 minutes.

Notes: The Pelicans also signed guard Jose Alvarado and forward Daulton Hommes to two-way contracts. The 6-foot Alvarado was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and second-team All-ACC after averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.8 steals with the Yellow Jackets last season. The 6-8 Hommes played professionally in Italy last season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 28 games while shooting 46.8% overall, 42.7% from 3-point range, and 86.3% on free throws.