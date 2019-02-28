Around The League
Chris Paul fourth to reach top 10 all-time in steals and assists

NBA.com Staff

Feb 28, 2019 11:22 PM ET

With a steal in the Rockets' comeback win over the Heat on Thursday, Chris Paul earned a place among the top 10 all-time leaders.

Chris Paul has achieved a statistical milestone that puts him in elite company among the all-time great guards.

With the steal resulting from a bad pass from Kelly Olynyk in the third quarter of the Houston Rockets' 121-118 comeback win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Paul moved into the top 10 all-time. He now has 2,086 career steals, moving one ahead of Hall-of-Fame power forward Karl Malone. Alvin Robertson is next with 2,112; Paul is averaging 2.0 steals per game this year, right in line with his career average (2.2 spg).

Since Paul already is among the top 10 all-time in assists, he joins guards John Stockton, Jason Kidd and Gary Payton as the only players to achieve the top 10 in both categories.

Paul is eighth all-time in assists with 9,028. He's on pace to surpass Isiah Thomas, who stands at 9,061, by season's end.

All-Time Steals Leaders

  1. John Stockton          3,265
  2. Jason Kidd               2,684
  3. Michael Jordan        2,514
  4. Gary Payton             2,445
  5. Maurice Cheeks       2,310
  6. Scottie Pippen          2,307
  7. Clyde Drexler           2,207
  8. Hakeem Olajuwon    2,162
  9. Alvin Robertson        2,112
  10. Chris Paul                 2,086

