Chris Paul fourth to reach top 10 all-time in steals and assists

Chris Paul has achieved a statistical milestone that puts him in elite company among the all-time great guards.

With the steal resulting from a bad pass from Kelly Olynyk in the third quarter of the Houston Rockets' 121-118 comeback win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Paul moved into the top 10 all-time. He now has 2,086 career steals, moving one ahead of Hall-of-Fame power forward Karl Malone. Alvin Robertson is next with 2,112; Paul is averaging 2.0 steals per game this year, right in line with his career average (2.2 spg).

Since Paul already is among the top 10 all-time in assists, he joins guards John Stockton, Jason Kidd and Gary Payton as the only players to achieve the top 10 in both categories.

Paul is eighth all-time in assists with 9,028. He's on pace to surpass Isiah Thomas, who stands at 9,061, by season's end.

All-Time Steals Leaders