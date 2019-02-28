Chris Paul fourth to reach top 10 all-time in steals and assists

Chris Paul has achieved a statistical milestone that puts him in elite company among the all-time great guards.
With the steal resulting from a bad pass from Kelly Olynyk in the third quarter of the Houston Rockets' 121-118 comeback win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Paul moved into the top 10 all-time. He now has 2,086 career steals, moving one ahead of Hall-of-Fame power forward Karl Malone. Alvin Robertson is next with 2,112; Paul is averaging 2.0 steals per game this year, right in line with his career average (2.2 spg).
Since Paul already is among the top 10 all-time in assists, he joins guards John Stockton, Jason Kidd and Gary Payton as the only players to achieve the top 10 in both categories.
Paul is eighth all-time in assists with 9,028. He's on pace to surpass Isiah Thomas, who stands at 9,061, by season's end.
All-Time Steals Leaders
- John Stockton 3,265
- Jason Kidd 2,684
- Michael Jordan 2,514
- Gary Payton 2,445
- Maurice Cheeks 2,310
- Scottie Pippen 2,307
- Clyde Drexler 2,207
- Hakeem Olajuwon 2,162
- Alvin Robertson 2,112
- Chris Paul 2,086